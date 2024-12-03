Driving Innovation in Pastoral Livestock Marketing: Analytics&Implementation Workshop.
Exciting outcomes from our recent Analytics and Implementers' Workshop on pastoral livestock marketing in Nigeria! Building directly on the insights generated during our Technical and Stakeholder Engagement session for the Sahel Region, the African Pastoral Market Development platform has taken a significant step towards transforming pastoral livestock value chains.
The 1st Analytics and Implementers' Engagement Workshop has marked a pivotal moment in understanding and improving pastoral livestock marketing dynamics in Nigeria as the project's lighthouse country. Bringing together key stakeholders, data experts, and livestock development specialists, the workshop represented a critical step in developing evidence-based strategies for one of Nigeria's most important agricultural sub-sectors, livestock development and marketing.
The workshop underscores the power of a collaborative and participatory approach in strategic planning with the aim of:
- Validating situational analysis of pastoral livestock marketing
- Identify key challenges in current livestock value chains.
- Develop actionable strategies for market improvement
- Create a comprehensive implementation roadmap for execution.