In a society where emotional vulnerability among men is often masked by silence or coded expressions—and where resilience is expected above all—WHO Uganda is shifting the narrative, one conversation at a time.

Responding to the growing global dialogue on workplace mental health, especially during the current transition within WHO and across the broader UN community, WHO Uganda launched the ‘Men Talk’ series—a bold and timely initiative aimed at supporting the mental health and wellbeing of male colleagues. The series creates a safe, confidential space for open discussions on topics that deeply affect men but are rarely discussed.

The sessions have sparked enthusiastic participation, with many male colleagues sharing that the conversations have helped them reflect, connect, and heal in ways they hadn’t experienced before. Designed to be interactive and grounded in real-life experiences, the sessions resonate deeply with participants.

So far, two sessions have been held:

A man and his identity: What determines your worth? explored how societal expectations shape self-worth and emotional resilience.

A man and his finances, tackled the pressures of financial responsibility and the emotional toll it can take.

These sessions have ignited honest conversations and deep personal reflection.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive:

“For the first time, I felt seen—not just as a team lead or a professional, but as a man navigating real challenges,” shares Christopher Chikombero, Team Lead, Country Support Unit.

“The sessions have addressed relevant and practical topics, especially during these times. They’ve also offered men a safe space to talk,” adds Nasan Natseri, Country Office Data Manager.

Benjamin Agaba, Finance Assistant, expresses his appreciation:

“The first session reminded us of the roles and responsibilities of men in society, both from a biblical and societal perspective. The second session was especially engaging. I believe fathers should share financial wisdom with their sons early on, rather than waiting until adulthood. Men need to learn how to manage their finances wisely—especially by living within their means.”

To keep the momentum, a WhatsApp group exclusively for male staff has been created. It has quickly become a virtual safe space where men share thoughts, offer support, and continue the conversation around healthy masculinity and vulnerability.

The excitement is palpable. Male colleagues are already asking about the next topic, eager to keep the dialogue alive. This is more than a series—it’s a movement helping men become better colleagues, husbands, and fathers.

Ultimately, this initiative is not just about mental health—it’s about transforming workplace culture. By creating space for men to speak openly, WHO Uganda is helping dismantle harmful norms and build a healthier, more empathetic work environment.