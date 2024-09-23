Members of the Association of Tourism Service Provision Institutions, along with the Orotta National Referral Hospital, have voluntarily donated a total of 190 units of blood to support the National Blood Transfusion Service.

From 16 to 21 September, in celebration of World Tourism Day on 27 September, members of the Association of Tourism Service Provision Institutions contributed 120 units of blood. Mr. Solomon Girmay, Chairman of the Association, highlighted that this is the third time the members have participated in such an initiative, praising their strong commitment to the cause.

Additionally, on 21 September, staff members of the Orotta National Referral Hospital donated 70 units of blood as part of a program themed “Donating Blood to Save Lives with Renewable Blood.”

Mr. Negasi Yitbarek, program coordinator, noted that the hospital’s staff has pledged to donate blood twice annually.

Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Manager of the Orotta National Referral Hospital, commended the staff for their life-saving efforts, which complement their professional contributions.

In related news, the National Blood Transfusion Service reported that on 20 September, members of Immigration and Nationality donated 37 units of blood, further enhancing the country’s blood supply.