On January 20, 2024 in Kampala, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Muhammad Hasan Mahmud. The main topic was the intensification of bilateral contacts in the current year. In this regard, the Ministers agreed to hold political consultations and a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic cooperation in the near future.

The parties discussed in detail the prospects of direct cooperation between business circles and the possibility of using Belarusian machinery in large-scale mechanisation of the agricultural sector of Bangladesh. The sides touched upon security, the conflict in Ukraine and multilateral issues.

Mechanisms and areas for expanding bilateral cooperation were discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Mozambique, Verónica Macamo. These include agriculture and food security, wood processing, mining sector, logistics and humanitarian dimension. Bilateral activities for the current year were outlined.

During the talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Eritrea, Osman Saleh Mohammed, the parties outlined the similarity of stances on the majority of topical issues on the international agenda, discussed bilateral issues, interaction in the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, and reform of the Security Council. An invitation to Osman Saleh Mohammed to pay an official visit to Belarus to learn more about the economic potential of the country and identify more precisely the areas of interaction was confirmed.

At the meeting with the Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljka Cvijanović, the sides noted mutual believe in the need to maintain dialogue and resolve any conflicts peacefully. The parties discussed multilateral issues, as well as possible niches for intensifying bilateral cooperation in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

The progress in the implementation of the roadmap for the development of cooperation between Belarus and Equatorial Guinea, signed by the heads of the two countries in December 2023, was discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue. The Ministers also touched upon the prospects for interaction between the two coutnries within international organisations, including the African Union.

With the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe, Frederick Shava, the sides discussed in detail the implementation of the joint projects and agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on Cooperation in February 2024 in Harare.

S.Aleinik, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Pahala Nugraha Mansury, discussed in detail the development of Belarusian-Indonesian political, trade and economic cooperation. The parties expressed their desire to expand cooperation within the framework of international organisations.

The sides stressed the importance of intensifying bilateral contacts at various levels and outlined plans to hold bilateral events in 2024.