“I was once a popular presenter — now I clean houses for $12 a month.”

This was just one of many painful testimonies shared during a powerful session co-hosted by UN Women Sudan Office and Nala Feminist Collective, a Generation Equality Commitment Maker during the Generation Equality Media and Commitment Makers Forum. The session explored the role of media in advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda in Sudan. Held against the backdrop of ongoing armed conflict, it brought together Sudanese journalists, communication specialists, and peace advocates to analyze media portrayals, identify gaps, and promote more inclusive, gender-sensitive reporting. The conversation also highlighted the challenges faced by women journalists and emphasized the urgent need for their protection and support.

Media Marginalization and the Silencing of Women’s Voices

Much of the discussion drew on findings from an assessment conducted by Alalag Media Press, supported by UN Women Sudan Office. Speakers noted that Sudanese media continues to focus predominantly on political processes and elite actors, often sidelining women’s stories and the broader impact of war on women and girls. Reports on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), women’s leadership, and peace efforts remain rare. “Women are active in peacebuilding, but rarely featured in the media narrative,” one speaker noted. “And when SGBV is reported, it’s often shallow, with little follow-up or survivor-sensitive coverage.”

War's Toll on Women Journalists

Since the outbreak of war in April 2023, nearly all local media institutions have shut down. As conflict consumed cities and newsrooms, women journalists were forced to flee, go into hiding, or abandon their work entirely.

According to the Sudanese Female Journalists Network, 90 per cent of women journalists have become unemployed, and 89 per cent were displaced — either internally or to neighboring countries. Many have faced direct violence, harassment, and threats for simply being journalists. One journalist shared, “I was detained and harassed for three days while crossing between states. I didn’t even have the money to leave my home safely.” Another recalled, “My younger brother stopped me from going out. He thinks journalism is shameful.” With their incomes lost and domestic pressures rising, many former journalists — once respected community voices — now find themselves silenced and isolated.

Barriers to Inclusion and the Role of International Actors

The session also addressed the disconnect between international humanitarian actors and Sudanese media institutions. While many international agencies produce their own communications materials, they often do so without engaging local media — particularly women-led outlets.

Participants stressed the importance of including Sudanese women journalists not only as storytellers but as central actors in ensuring accountability, transparency, and inclusive peacebuilding.

Recommendations for Action

The session concluded with a series of recommendations, including investing in media capacity-building in humanitarian settings, particularly through training women journalists to ethically report on SGBV and peace processes. Support for the economic empowerment of refugee and displaced women journalists was also underscored.

Participants called for the creation of women-led media platforms and online storytelling spaces to amplify women's voices during conflict. Establishing safe reporting mechanisms — including hotlines for SGBV survivors and access to mental health services — was also urged.

“It’s not enough to record the violence,” said one participant. “We need media that helps reduce stigma, brings healing, and supports change.”

Media outlets from East and Southern Africa, present at the Generation Equality Media Forum, pledged to provide their platforms for Sudanese women’s stories—a truly heartwarming moment of solidarity. This demonstrated Generation Equality’s unique convening power for collective action, advocacy, and intergenerational dialogue. UN Women joins its partners in calling for stronger investment in media freedom and gender-responsive journalism in Sudan. Women journalists are not just messengers — they are witnesses, truth-tellers, and peacebuilders. Their safety, voices, and rights must be protected at all costs.