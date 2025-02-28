Afreximbank (www.Afreximbank.com) is pleased to announce the launch of its new documentary series titled – Impact Stories, which aims to showcase the development impact of the Bank’s interventions across various sectors and countries on the continent and in the diaspora. Season One of the series consists of six episodes which went on air on Afreximbank TV (https://apo-opa.co/43aD48x) on 27th February 2025.

Produced by the Afreximbank TV team and CNN’s Create Studio services, the series aims to spotlight the Bank’s interventions, incorporating multi-faceted narratives that bring the Bank’s initiatives to life. Through testimonials of individuals, businesses, communities and economies that have been positively impacted by the interventions, the series creates an emotional connection, and a shared commitment of an African vision focused on transforming trade and economic self-determination.

Filmed across six countries and sectors, the inaugural season consists of six episodes that showcase some of Afreximbank’s development impact through inspiring short documentary-style films. The episodes feature the Zimborders Beitbridge project which involves the expansion, upgrade and improvement of Beitbridge Border Post in Zimbabwe, exploring the transformative effect of Afreximbank’s investment in modernising the border post, and showing how improved infrastructure is addressing trade inefficiencies, fostering intra-African trade and driving regional growth.

Other episodes include the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ) in Benin, a project led by Afreximbank investee company, Arise Integrated Industrial Platform (Arise IIP) focused on driving industrialisation, job creation and end-to-end production on the continent; an episode on Oando PLC, showcasing their successful acquisition in a key Nigerian oil sector joint venture and its transformative impact on local content and economic prosperity, as well as other episodes focused on Eva’s Coffee in Kenya, an SME business driving export development and local value chain expansion; Reine Ablaa - a rising music star and alumni of Afreximbank’s CANEX Music factory initiative and an episode on the ongoing success of the Bank’s Pan African Payments and Settlement System (PAPSS).

Mrs. Anne Ezeh, Director of Communications and Events at Afreximbank emphasised the Bank’s transformative role stating: “Afreximbank was founded to drive Africa’s economic independence through trade and trade-enabling infrastructure. For the past thirty-two years, we have consistently translated that mandate into impactful projects and initiatives across the continent. The Impact Stories series represents an avenue to showcase the tangible progress we are making to transform the economic fortunes of the African people while reminding us of the development challenges that remain.”

Impact storytelling goes beyond traditional creative metrics; it's about people and economies whose everyday realities have been positively impacted by projects and developmental interventions. Compelling impact storytelling combines data, evidence, and personal stories, making them potent tools for advocating positive shifts and motivating others to champion a cause.

The first episode went on air on February 27th on Afreximbank TV, and new episodes will be released weekly.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Follow us on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/41mrQLo

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3QK4s5D

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/3QDoMWo

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/3QC9d1e

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2023, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$37.3 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$6.1 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com