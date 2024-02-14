Diffusion Models (DALL-E), LLMs (GPT4) - these groundbreaking technologies signal the onset of the 4th Industrial Revolution, a transformative era in Artificial Intelligence (AI) where African startups and initiatives are increasingly emerging. Following two successful editions in collaboration with Tunisia and Morocco, which reached out to 3,000 participants across 50 African countries, AMLD Africa returns to Nairobi, Kenya, hosted by the United States International University of Africa (USIU-Africa). This third edition, supported by Google, Novartis, and many others, will once again underscore Africa's dedication to owning AI developments of strategic projects in Healthcare, Sustainability, Culture Preservation, and Economic Empowerment. AMLD Africa is not just a conference; it's a milestone, showcasing Africa's pivotal role in the global AI landscape and its commitment to leveraging its rich human resources and talents.

What does AMLD Africa offer?

~ Our children may learn about the heroes of the past. Our task is, to make ourselves the architects of the future. ~ President Jomo Kenyatta

AMLD Africa, from February 26th to 29th, aims to embody this vision. Partnering with USIU, the conference will tackle current challenges solvable with AI through a series of organized tracks:

February 26th - Community Day: Engage with Africa's leading communities (Africlimate, Indaba, Mawazoo Institute, Massakhane, Women in Machine Learning&Data Science, Zindi and others)

February 27th - AI&Healthcare: Understand the disruptive impact of recent foundation models on drug discovery and medical access. Discover how AI can be used to improve maternal health or help in the fight against Malaria. This track features notable speakers such as Darlington Akogo (CEO of Mino Health, supported by the Bill&Melinda Gates Foundation) and Dr. Mary-Anne Hartley (Professor at Yale University).

February 28th - AI for Cultural Preservation: Africa is home to an array of roughly 2000 different tongs, sadly an approximated 10% are going extinct. Uncover the potential of AI for preserving the diversity and richness of Africa’s heritage through keynotes by Vukosi Marivate (co-founder of Deep-Learning Indaba) and attend to panel discussions featuring African AI pioneers.

February 29th - AI&Sustainability and Economic Empowerment: Discover how African-led efforts have leveraged geospatial data to address pressing issues such as water scarcity, reliable weather forecasts, and their implications in agriculture. Insights coming from Girmaw Abebe Tadesse (Microsoft), Tanya Berger-Wolf (Ohio State University).

Why does it matter?

Conferences of this caliber typically command attendance fees upwards of $1,000. AMLD Africa aims to alleviate these financial barriers, making it accessible for more individuals to participate with an attendance fee of less than 10$ for students. Innovation stands as a pillar of development and progress and by offering a platform for collaboration and innovation, AMLD Africa seeks to propel Africa forward, enabling the continent to leapfrog existing challenges and establish itself as a leader in sustainable development and technological innovation.

Who can attend?

AMLD Africa welcomes everyone interested in AI, offering a broad agenda that underscores the importance of AI across various sectors. The event is tailored for a diverse audience, including students and professionals from all fields, showcasing the wide applicability of AI.

In Kenya:

Students have opportunities for learning, networking, and engagement through sessions tailored to different skill levels.

Professionals across healthcare, policy-making, agriculture, and climate change will find the discussions and tracks highly relevant, reflecting the conference's comprehensive coverage of AI applications. Professionals will also be included in exclusive networking sessions.

International participants:

Online access is free, facilitating global attendance.

Broadcasts organized in several countries, including Algeria, Benin, Cameroon, and more, enable worldwide participation.

AMLD Africa aims to democratize AI knowledge, making the revolutionary potential of AI accessible and actionable for a global audience.

Conclusion

With the continued support of giants like Google and Novartis, AMLD Africa is set to showcase the continent’s innovative spirit, fostering community building across the continent. Ambassadors will facilitate broadcasts in every corner of Africa, ensuring that students and professionals alike can access talks, engage in discussions, and participate in workshops. AMLD Africa is more than a conference; it's a call to action for everyone to contribute to Africa's future in AI.

Contribute to Africa’s future and get your ticket now (https://apo-opa.co/3I49oxS)!

Link for registration: https://apo-opa.co/3SYsoV6