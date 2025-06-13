Twenty-five Congolese prison administration officers from the Beni region in North Kivu, including four women, took part in a training session on June 10, 2025, focused on preventing radicalization and violent extremism of detainees. Organized at Kangbayi Urban Prison by MONUSCO’s Prison Administration Support Unit in Beni, the training aimed to strengthen prison staff capacity in managing inmates at risk of radicalization.

The session covered the definitions of radicalization and violent extremism, identification of risk factors, indicators of prison radicalization, and best practices for prevention, management, and reintegration of affected detainees. Particular emphasis was placed on the need for an approach that respects the rights and dignity of incarcerated individuals.

Like many penitentiary facilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kangbayi Prison houses a diverse inmate population. Located in a conflict-affected area, it holds a significant number of armed group members, including elements of the ADF, Maï-Maï militias, and more recently, the AFC/M23. Around 400 individuals are currently detained for offenses related to armed activity.

The prison director, Tsongo Makelele, highlighted the challenges:

"It has been observed at the national level that some inmates become radicalized within prison walls. Beni prison houses individuals from armed groups, especially the ADF, and others involved in the eastern DRC conflicts. With only two cells, it's difficult to ensure proper separation between different categories of inmates."

In light of the risk of extremist ideologies spreading, he welcomed the training:

"Our staff now have tools to prevent radicalization. It’s a critical issue for the security of the facility. When a radicalized inmate adopts a violent or extremist posture, it poses a real threat. Equipping our personnel with the skills to anticipate and manage this phenomenon is essential."

This training is part of MONUSCO’s broader efforts to strengthen the resilience of penitentiary institutions in eastern DRC.