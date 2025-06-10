Energade, Hyundai and Uber Join BAL’s Existing Partner Roster that Features Rwanda Development Board, NIKE, Jordan Brand, Wilson, Afreximbank, Castle Lite, Hennessy, RwandAir and ServiceNow.

Semifinals Tomorrow Will Feature Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) vs. APR (Rwanda) at 4:00 p.m. CAT and Al Ittihad (Egypt) vs. Petro de Luanda (Angola) at 7:00 p.m. CAT.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (BAL.NBA.com) today announced the league’s roster of marketing and merchandising partners for the 2025 BAL Playoffs that are underway now at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, and will culminate with the 2025 BAL Finals on Saturday, June 14 at 4:00 p.m. CAT.

The new partners – Energade, Hyundai and Uber – are engaging fans in South Africa throughout the Playoffs and Finals and join the BAL’s existing partner roster that features Foundational Partners Rwanda Development Board, NIKE, Jordan Brand and Wilson, as well as marketing partners Afreximbank, Castle Lite, Hennessy, RwandAir and ServiceNow.

The 2025 BAL Playoffs, which are being held in South Africa for the first time, have featured the top eight teams (https://apo-opa.co/4e0OKOy) from the three conference group phases that were held in Rabat, Morocco; Dakar, Senegal; and Kigali, Rwanda in April and May. The semifinals (https://apo-opa.co/3FwN7ePschedule) will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, June 11 when Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) takes on APR (Rwanda) at 4:00 p.m. CAT and Al Ittihad (Egypt) plays Petro de Luanda (Angola) at 7:00 p.m. CAT. Tickets are on sale now at BAL.NBA.com and Ticketmaster.co.za.

Below are highlights of the partner activations throughout the BAL Playoffs and Finals:

Energade

As the Official Sports Drink Partner of the BAL Finals, Energade is hosting fan engagement activities in the BAL Fan Zone outside of the SunBet Arena where fans can stay active and hydrated.

Hyundai

As an Associate Partner of the BAL Playoffs and Finals, Hyundai is featured prominently with vehicle displays in the BAL Fan Zone and at the arena entrance. Fans engaging with the brand have the opportunity to win Hyundai and BAL merchandise and prizes.

Uber

Through the BAL’s collaboration with Uber Eats, fans can conveniently order food from in-arena vendors right from their seats, with pickup available at a dedicated area on the concourse.

Uber renamed the arena drop-off location in the Uber Rides App to “SunBet Arena – Home of the BAL Finals.” The App also features BAL promotions offering fans discounted tickets to the Playoffs and Finals.

Afreximbank

As an Official Partner of the BAL, Afreximbank is supporting the off-court development of BAL players through BAL Advance, providing targeted training in areas such as nutrition, mental health, and financial literacy.

Afreximbank is helping promote African creative talent by supporting emerging designers and showcasing their work through industry networking events organized by the league and at merchandise stands in the BAL Fan Zone.

Castle Lite

Castle Lite, the Official Beer Partner of the BAL, is engaging fans through a range of on-court and in-arena experiences.

Hennessy

Hennessy, the Official Spirit of the BAL, is engaging fans with a premium courtside experience at The Hennessy Lounge. The Hennessy Lounge is also hosting the brand’s guests, including celebrities and influencers.

NIKE