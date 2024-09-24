The Basketball Africa League (BAL) (https://BAL.NBA.com) and Speak Up Africa, an African-led, Senegal-based organization working with leaders and changemakers in Africa and beyond to solve Africa’s pressing sustainable development challenges, today announced the launch of the second edition of their mentorship program, “Teaming Up: African LeadHERs meet BAL4HER,” which this year will pair 10 young African female athletes and aspiring sports industry leaders with female executives in the sports industry. The program is part of the BAL and Speak Up Africa’s efforts to advance gender equity and public health, propel women’s leadership, and prepare the next generation for careers in sports business across the continent.

The second edition of the program, which will run from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 – Sunday, June 1, 2025, will once again pair each mentee with an industry executive and experienced mentor who will guide them through a personalized development journey. Through monthly workshops, targeted goal-setting, and immersive learning experiences, the mentees will gain essential skills and knowledge to thrive in Africa’s sports industry and become advocates for critical health issues affecting women and girls. Applications (https://apo-opa.co/3ZzrFNG) are open now and will close on Monday, Oct. 7. The mentors for this year’s program include:

Laeticia Amihere (WNBA player, Atlanta Dream)

(WNBA player, Atlanta Dream) Chrysa Chin (Executive Vice President, Strategic Relations, National Basketball Player’s Association)

(Executive Vice President, Strategic Relations, National Basketball Player’s Association) Ashley Combs (Senior Director of Player Marketing, Excel Management)

(Senior Director of Player Marketing, Excel Management) Aicha Diop (Director of Marketing, BAL)

(Director of Marketing, BAL) Allison Feaster (Vice President of Team Operations&Organizational Growth, Boston Celtics)

(Vice President of Team Operations&Organizational Growth, Boston Celtics) Dr. Kensa Gunter (Director of Mind Health, NBA)

(Director of Mind Health, NBA) Ebony Hoffman (Assistant Coach, Seattle Storm)

(Assistant Coach, Seattle Storm) Dr. Ndidi Onyejiaka (Mental Health Professional, Chicago Sky)

(Mental Health Professional, Chicago Sky) Jamila Wideman (Senior Vice President of Player Development, NBA)

“‘Teaming Up: African LeadHERs meet BAL4HER’ reflects the BAL’s commitment to supporting the development of young African women who will shape the future of the sports industry on the continent,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “As we continue our efforts to advance gender equity, we look forward to once again collaborating with Speak Up Africa to pave the way for a more inclusive, dynamic, and health-conscious basketball community.”

“Basketball is more than a game. It is a powerful catalyst for social change,” said Speak Up Africa Founder, Yacine Diop. “Through ‘Teaming Up: African LeadHERs meet BAL4HER,’ we’re igniting a movement that intertwines sports, gender equality and health. These young women leaders will break barriers on the court and in boardrooms, champion critical health issues, and inspire millions across Africa.”

Similar to last year’s program, mentees will have the opportunity to visit their mentors in their home countries, allowing them to engage with leading professionals in their workplace. This hands-on experience will allow mentees to forge meaningful connections, broaden their networks, and gain practical knowledge directly from industry leaders.

As part of the launch, BAL and Speak Up Africa hosted an event at the NBA headquarters in New York City that brought together sports industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss and address areas impacting women in African basketball. The event featured the Speak Up Africa LINGEER exhibition, a photo exhibition designed to drive greater inclusion in basketball by highlighting the impact of women across a range of roles and functions.

Launched in 2023 as part of Speak Up Africa’s African LeadHERs movement and the BAL’s “BAL4HER” initiative, last year’s program matched six young women from Egypt, Rwanda and Senegal with sports industry executives Amber Nichols (General Manager, Capital City Go-Go), Chin, Feaster, Ebony Hoffman (assistant coach, Seattle Storm), Taylor Kielpinski-Rogers (Vice President of Communications, Boston Celtics) and Kornelia Semmelink (NBA Africa Senior Director, Media Partnerships).

About the BAL:

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the NBA, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that completed its fourth season in June 2024. Headquartered in Dakar, Senegal, the BAL builds on the foundation of club competitions FIBA Africa has organized across the continent and marks the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside North America. Fans can follow the BAL (@ theBAL) on Facebook (https://apo-opa.co/4dhy2Zg), Instagram (https://apo-opa.co/4dhIFer), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/3TBSrkU), X (https://apo-opa.co/4gDzGHG), and YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/47Gq6iT) and register their interest in receiving more information at BAL.NBA.com.

About Speak Up Africa:

Speak Up Africa is an African-led, Senegal-based organization working with leaders and changemakers in Africa and beyond to solve Africa’s pressing sustainable development challenges. Speak Up Africa is dedicated to supporting African leaders and citizens to take an active role in identifying and developing solutions to tackle the challenges facing our continent. Speak Up Africa’s aspiration is to be unparalleled in lifting African actors to drive equitable and sustainable change toward healthy and thriving African societies. Driven by the conviction that women and youth will drive the next wave of social and economic development in Africa, Speak Up Africa is here to unleash the untapped potential of the continent’s women and youth.