Bank One (https://BankOne.mu) has earned three international awards, affirming its strength across key banking segments. The bank has been named Best SME Bank in Mauritius and Best Private Bank in Mauritius by Global Finance magazine, and Best Custodian Bank in the Indian Ocean by CFI . co.

These accolades position Bank One as a trusted partner to a wide spectrum of clients, from small businesses powering local growth to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors operating across complex markets.

Sunil Ramgobin, CEO of Bank One, stated: "These awards are the result of our teams’ dedication and our clients’ confidence in the way we do business. We are focused on delivering banking that is intelligent, responsive and grounded in real needs. Whether supporting a business expansion, guiding families through wealth planning, or enabling cross-border investments, our ambition is to build a bank that moves with purpose and delivers value that lasts."

Small and medium-sized enterprises contribute nearly one-third of Mauritius’ gross value added and employ close to half of the national workforce. At the same time, Mauritius is gaining momentum as a regional center for wealth creation, with its millionaire population expected to nearly double by 2033. Bank One’s recognition in both SME and private banking confirms its ability to support growth across all layers of the economy, from B2B partnerships and shareholder value to individual prosperity

In the custody space, CFI . co commended Bank One’s advanced infrastructure, which includes near-instant portfolio reporting, direct access to Euroclear, and dedicated support for multiple African currencies. These capabilities enable institutional clients to settle trades efficiently across time zones and markets.

Guillaume Passebecq, Head of Consumer Banking, Private Banking&Wealth Management, commented:

"Each of these segments, SME, Private Banking and Custody, demands a distinct approach. What ties them together is our commitment to precision, speed and relevance. In SME banking, we work closely with entrepreneurs to unlock growth. In Private Banking, we tailor solutions that evolve with our clients’ ambitions. And in Custody, we deliver the infrastructure and insight that institutional investors need to operate confidently across borders. These awards are signals that we are on the right path, and we intend to keep raising the bar."

Looking ahead, Bank One is advancing its vision of a more connected banking experience through digital innovation and personalized engagement. The opening of the Bank One Tribeca Lounge marks an important step in this direction, creating a space where clients can access services in a setting designed for collaboration and convenience. This initiative reflects our broader ambition to integrate physical and digital touchpoints, ensuring that the future of banking remains accessible, relevant and aligned with evolving client needs.

About Bank One:

Bank One Limited was established in 2008 as a joint venture between I&M Group, a key player in East Africa’s financial sector, and CIEL Finance, the finance arm of CIEL Group, one of Mauritius’s foremost conglomerates. Based in Mauritius, Bank One serves businesses and individuals across Africa and beyond, providing tailored financial solutions designed to meet their diverse and developing needs. The Bank benefits from the extensive regional presence of its shareholders in key markets such as Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Madagascar, and Mauritius. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services across Corporate and Institutional Banking, Treasury Services, Consumer Banking, Private Banking, Custody Services, Business Banking and Wealth Management. Our services are designed to help businesses grow, manage risk, and optimize their financial resources and help individuals achieve their personal goals through a comprehensive mix of savings, loans, payments, and investment solutions.