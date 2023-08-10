With over 125 billion barrels of crude oil reserves and 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Africa’s hydrocarbon basins hold great promise for E&P players worldwide. A number of large-scale developments are underway to monetize these resources, and global engineering and service companies to the likes of Baker Hughes are playing an instrumental part in ensuring the sustainability of oil and gas operations.

Baker Hughes, for its part, has placed Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) as a defining aspect of its operations. The company continues to integrate sustainability within its activities, and during this year’s African Energy Week (AEW) conference – taking place October 16-20 in Cape Town – the company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Allyson Anderson Book will provide further insight into how Baker Hughes is spearheading a new era of sustainable oil and gas development in Africa. Book will participate as a keynote speaker while taking part in a series of panel discussions aimed at addressing the challenges and opportunities for Africa in the current energy transition climate.

Africa’s vast oil, gas and renewable energy resources present a unique opportunity for the continent to advance energy access, employment creation and industrialization while remaining a climate champion. African countries and companies are already prioritizing the integration of sustainable energy practices within hydrocarbon developments to maximize resource exploitation, add value to the local people and economies, and ensure environmental sustainability. Baker Hughes – under the direction of Book - plays an instrumental role in driving this sustainability agenda. The company is spearheading the deployment of innovative technologies and low-emissions services across some of the continent’s most crucial energy projects.

In West Africa, Baker Hughes, in partnership with global major Eni, is deploying its deepwater technology for the Belaine Phase 2 project in Ivory Coast – dubbed Africa’s first Scope 1 and 2 net-zero emissions development. The contract will see Baker Hughes deliver innovative technology that will not only reduce emissions but drive energy security. The company is also providing high-end services for the bp-Kosmos Energy-led Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development in Senegal-Mauritania, set to come online in early 2024. In southern Africa, Book is leading Baker Hughes’ sustainability efforts in Angola’s $7.8 billion Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project, with the company securing a contract to provide subsea equipment and services by Azule Energy this year. In Mozambique, Baker Hughes is also providing maintenance services and real-time monitoring for the Coral Sul Floating Liquefied Natural Gas project under an eight-year contract.

These projects represent just some of the many underway in collaboration with Baker Hughes, and showcase the opportunity and role that innovative technology plays in advancing sustainability while prioritizing energy security. AEW 2023 – as the official platform where African stakeholders meet with their global partners to discuss and optimize energy sustainability prospects – represents the ideal platform for Book to discuss available solutions for Africa to scale up the exploitation of its entire energy base for energy security, decarbonization and sustainable economic development.

“Baker Hughes’ well drilling, formation evaluation and reservoir consulting services have been integral for many energy developments across Africa. Now that the energy transition has taken center stage, the role companies such as Baker Hughes plays in Africa is becoming increasingly more important. The company, under the leadership of Book, continues to drive the sustainable development of African economies by advancing the energy transition through sustainable project deployment,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

During AEW 2023, Book will shape conversations around the role sustainability plays in maximizing Africa’s energy potential while highlighting projects underway by Baker Hughes to make African energy safer, cleaner and more efficient for the people and the planet.

Under the theme, ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets’, AEW 2023 will host Book in high-level panel discussions where the executive will showcase Baker Hughes’ energy transition services and growth strategy across Africa’s burgeoning energy industry.

AEW is the AEC’s interactive exhibition and networking event uniting African energy stakeholders, driving industry growth and development, and promoting Africa as the destination for African-focused events. For more information about sponsorship, attendance, and partnership opportunities, visit www.AECWeek.com.