The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, met today at the Bahrain Mission in Geneva with Minister of Justice of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mr. Abdullatif Wahbi, on the sidelines of the Minister of Foreign Affairs’s participation in the meetings of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The meeting discussed the longstanding relations between the two brotherly countries, means to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of protecting and promoting human rights to serve mutual interests, and the two countries' participation in the meetings of the Human Rights Council, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of common concern.
The meeting was attended by Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in Geneva, Dr. Yousef Abdulkarim Bucheeri, the Director General of Ministry Affairs, Ambassador Talal Abdulsalam Al-Ansari, and the Chief of Human Rights Affairs, Dr. Arwa Hassan Al-Sayed, and the delegation accompanying the Minister of Foreign Affairs.