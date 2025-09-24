Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Government of Somalia, at the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Dr. Al Zayani congratulated the Somali Foreign Minister on his appointment, emphasising Bahrain’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Somalia in means that serve shared interests and benefit both countries and their peoples. He highlighted the Kingdom’s intention to enhance joint cooperation and coordination with Somalia through their non-permanent membership on the UN Security Council, wishing him success in his diplomatic duties.

The meeting also reviewed the established relations between the two countries and peoples, identifying opportunities to further develop and enhance cooperation across various domains. The discussion included an exchange of views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Jamal Faris Al Ruwaie, Permanent Representative of Bahrain to the UN in New York, and Ambassador Shaikh Abdullah bin Ali Al Khalifa, Director General of Bilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.