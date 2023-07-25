The Kingdom of Bahrain condemns the suicide bombing that targeted the Gali Siad Military Academy in Mogadishu, Federal Republic of Somalia, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of military staff.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom’s utmost condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the Somali government, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The Ministry further affirms Bahrain's solidarity with Somalia, renewing Bahrain's unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism and calling for concerted international efforts to combat this dangerous scourge.