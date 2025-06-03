AYS Developers (www.AYSDevelopers.ae), one of the region’s fastest-rising names in luxury real estate, has officially made history. AYS Developers, in partnership with Dr. Nour ElSerougy, widely known as the Eagle of Real Estate, the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute (https://apo-opa.co/3SyeEPJ), and Al Safi Bank, successfully hosted the world’s largest real estate training session, setting a new Guinness World Record at the Grand Hyatt Conference&Exhibition Centre in Dubai.

The event welcomed over 2500 attendees, each registered with individual QR codes and monitored on-site by official Guinness World Records adjudicators. Taking place from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm, the session focused on mastering off-plan sales strategies - particularly in high-growth areas such as Dubai Islands, where AYS Developers is actively expanding its footprint.

The historic session was led by Dr. Nour ElSerougy, widely recognised as the Eagle of Real Estate, and hosted by renowned broadcaster and entrepreneur Kris Fade, the event was a high-energy convergence of knowledge, community spirit, and investment insight. Attended by senior government authorities and prominent real estate stakeholders from across the region, the session concluded with a dynamic panel discussion on the future of Dubai real estate, featuring industry leaders including Ms. Sonia Waters - Head of Sales at AYS Developers; Mr. Ismael Al Hammadi - Founder and CEO of Al Ruwad Real Estate and Biznet Consulting; Mr. Nazish Khan - Chief Operating Officer of FIDU Properties; Mr. Loai Al Fakir - Chief Executive Officer - Provident, Mr. Denis Donovan - President Reelly AI, Mr. Spencer Lodge - Award-winning podcast host&business strategist and Dr. Nour ElSerougy.

AYS Developers has quickly earned a reputation for delivering premium lifestyle developments that combine smart living, sustainable design, and long-term value. Known for using top-tier European brands, smart home technology, and world-class amenities, AYS sets itself apart through a commitment to timeless quality—and a client-first approach that extends well beyond handover. The developer is all set to launch its series of ultra-luxury projects worth a Billion Dirhams under its prestigious Heritage Collection in the city’s most coveted location – Dubai Islands.

These upcoming projects by AYS in Dubai Islands are a prime example of its vision in action. These developments will be part of Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, which focuses on sustainable urban expansion, quality of life, and dynamic tourism growth. With over 80 hotels, world-class wellness hubs, and a strong infrastructure pipeline, Dubai Islands represents a next-generation opportunity, and AYS Developers is poised to lead it.

The event took place in collaboration with Al Safi Bank, first Islamic bank established within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), offering Sharia-compliant financial services to international clients. The bank specialises in cross-border transactions, foreign exchange operations, ethical banking solutions, and innovative money services tailored for a global audience.

Yulia Loshchukhina, CEO of AYS Developers, said:

"We don’t just build homes; we build legacies. Breaking a world record is symbolic of how we think: bold, forward-looking, and grounded in real impact. It’s a surreal feeling to have achieved something so monumental, we’re proud to champion education, innovation, and investment in Dubai through this landmark event."

Sonia Waters, Head of Sales at AYS Developers, added:

“This achievement is a testament to what happens when vision meets action. Seeing thousands of industry professionals united by a shared commitment to excellence was truly powerful. At AYS, we’re not just selling properties: we’re shaping the future of real estate in Dubai, one bold step at a time."

Dr. Nour ElSerougy, Real Estate Mentor and Host of the Training Session commented:

“Hosting this session was about more than setting a record; it was about creating a legacy of education. We brought together a community of professionals passionate about growth, and I believe this moment will mark a turning point for the industry in the region.”

Mr. Mohammed Mousa, CEO of Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute added:

“What began as a bold vision has now become a historic milestone. Breaking the record was never just about numbers — it was about igniting a global movement in real estate education. From the heart of Dubai, we’ve shown what’s possible when passion, purpose, and people come together. This achievement is a testament to what our industry can accomplish when we dare to aim higher.”

