The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has appealed to political leaders to avoid violence and promote peace, in the run-up to the general elections.

Dr. Kaziimba asked politicians to avoid a repeat of the violence witnessed during the recently concluded by election for the Kawempe Division North Member of Parliament.

“Respect for one another should be promoted and character assassination eradicated. Even if you are from different political parties, you are still one,” Kaziimba said.

He made the remarks while celebrating the Easter carols and Holy Communion prayers held at Parliament on Thursday, 10 April 2025. The prayers were attended by Members of Parliament, Parliament staff and selected members of the public.

He added that a good leader uses every issue to ensure that at the end of a debate, everyone emerges victorious.

Dr. Kaziimba also urged politicians to have trust in God, and keep hope alive as they prepare for the 2026 general elections.

He likened the life of politicians to that of Christ, whom he said trusted God, despite being politically persecuted right from the time of his birth until his crucifixion by the Roman Governor, Pontius Pilate.

“Politics has been in existence since the time of Christ and his death was politically motivated. His resurrection however helps us to know that there is hope. We as Christians should not lose hope,” Kaziimba said.

The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua, who represented the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, advised Christians to pay more attention to their endings, as opposed to the beginning.

He said that just like Christ emerged victorious after days of persecution, Christians ought to pray to God to have stronger endings.

“The last three days of Christ were characterised by anguish and agony; he was mocked, but at the end, he overcame all these through resurrection. In all we do, it is not the start that matters - it is the end that matters,” Obua said.

He expressed delight with the increasing number of the Christian family, with an applaud on Parliament’s Anglican Church’s chaplain, Rev. Gillian Okello, whom he said has kept the momentum of the Institution’s Christian family.

