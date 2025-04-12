I am appalled and gravely alarmed by reports emerging from Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps as well as Al Fasher town in North Darfur.

According to reports, forces affiliated with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched coordinated ground and air attacks on the camps and Al Fasher from multiple directions on 11 April, triggering intense clashes and resulting in catastrophic consequences for civilians.

Over 100 people, including more than 20 children, are feared dead, and the deaths of at least nine humanitarian personnel — killed while on a mission to support the most vulnerable — have been confirmed. The colleagues from an international non-governmental organization were killed while operating one of the very few remaining health posts still operational in the camp.

This represents yet another deadly and unacceptable escalation in a series of brutal attacks on displaced people and aid workers in Sudan since the onset of this conflict nearly two years ago. I strongly urge those committing such acts to immediately desist, as required by UN Security Council Resolution 2736, which demands an end to attacks on civilians and humanitarian personnel in Sudan.

Zamzam and Abu Shouk are some of the largest displacement camps in Darfur, sheltering more than 700,000 people who have fled cycles of violence over the years. These families — many of whom have already been displaced multiple times — are once again caught in the crossfire, with nowhere safe to go. This must end now. Those attempting to flee must be allowed safe passage.

I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and demand that those responsible be held accountable. Attacks on civilians, on humanitarian workers, and on civilian infrastructure are grave violations of international humanitarian law. Such acts are abhorrent and inexcusable.

Those engaging in the hostilities must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law. Civilians must be protected. Humanitarian personnel must be granted unimpeded, safe access to deliver life-saving aid.

We have repeatedly reached out to all those engaged in the conflict to facilitate the immediate delivery of life-saving assistance to civilians in Al Fasher and the surrounding displacement camps, particularly in Zamzam, and while engagement is ongoing, these efforts have so far not resulted in the access needed to reach those most in need.

As we approach the two-year mark of this devastating conflict, we are extremely alarmed by the escalating intensity of the violence, particularly in Zamzam, Abu Shouk, Al Fasher and across Darfur. We demand an immediate cessation of hostilities in Sudan. We cannot look away from these atrocities.