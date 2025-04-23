China is rapidly scaling up its energy diplomacy in Africa, with nuclear cooperation emerging as a cornerstone of its broader strategic agenda. On April 8, South Africa’s Nuclear Energy Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) during an official visit to China led by South Africa’s Electricity Minister, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The agreement aims to revive South Africa’s nuclear fuel cycle, accelerate the deployment of small modular reactors and promote collaboration on advanced fuels such as high-assay low-enriched uranium. With strong government support for nuclear power but limited domestic financing, South Africa is seeking international partners to inject capital and technology while maintaining state ownership of key infrastructure.

Minister Ramokgopa’s working visit to China also aimed to find solutions to South Africa’s energy insecurity and loadshedding. Central to this effort is the proposed life extension of the SAFARI-1 reactor at the Pelindaba nuclear research center, which is scheduled for retirement in 2030. Plans for a new multi-purpose reactor are already underway with R1.2 billion ($63.6 million) in seed funding allocated, but further investment is needed to move the project forward. This underscores the critical role of sustained nuclear investment in securing South Africa’s long-term energy resilience and reducing dependence on aging infrastructure.

China’s Expanding Footprint

China’s ambitions in Africa’s nuclear sector extend beyond South Africa. At the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, China launched the China-Africa Forum on the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technology, as part of its 2025-2027 Beijing Action Plan. The move reinforced China’s long-term goal to become Africa’s premier nuclear energy partner. With 53 of 54 African nations represented at FOCAC – including 51 Heads of State – the event provided a powerful platform for Beijing to promote its nuclear agenda and expand its diplomatic and technical reach, while highlighting how Africa is leveraging nuclear energy to meet its growing power demands.

For Africa, nuclear power presents a unique opportunity to address the continent’s urgent energy access gap while advancing long-term sustainability. Nuclear offers baseload electricity with zero carbon emissions, making it well-suited to complement intermittent renewables like solar and wind. Small modular reactors, in particular, are seen as a viable solution for remote or off-grid regions due to their scalability, smaller footprint and enhanced safety features. With growing populations and rising industrial demand, several African nations view nuclear power as a low-carbon, scalable pathway to energy security and broader socioeconomic development.

Nuclear Expansion Across Africa

Currently, Africa’s nuclear energy development is concentrated in six countries – Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa. Of these, four have recently signed nuclear cooperation agreements with China. In September 2024, Nigeria entered high-level discussions with China on peaceful nuclear energy cooperation, covering the full project lifecycle – from research and training to construction and plant decommissioning. Earlier that year, Nigeria also signed an MoU with the CNNC aimed at operationalizing nuclear power plants by the 2030s. Ghana followed suit with a deal to deploy China’s Hualong One reactor, while Kenya continues to pursue its longstanding 2015 agreement with China to develop a 1,000 MW plant by 2034.

The International Atomic Energy Agency projects a 58% increase in nuclear energy use in Africa by 2030, with a tenfold increase by 2050. With more than 600 million people on the continent lacking electricity access, China’s nuclear partnerships are positioned to close critical power gaps while supporting shared decarbonization goals.

Against this backdrop, African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies serves as a pivotal platform for advancing nuclear energy collaboration between Africa, China and other global partners. Building on existing partnerships and recent MoUs, AEW will facilitate high-level discussions on technology transfer, investment frameworks and regulatory readiness to accelerate nuclear deployment in key African markets. These conversations will align national nuclear ambitions with China’s global expertise, ensuring that energy security, sustainability and sovereignty are at the core of future collaborations.

