The Green Energy Africa Summit (GEAS) will give start-up companies an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and government officials through its Energy Investment Village, which features a selection of the most compelling local clean-tech projects. The companies will have the chance to pitch to energy leaders holding potential investments worth more than $100 billion.

The Energy Investment Village is a partnership with the Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus (SBIC), an initiative of Freeport Saldanha, and advisory firm the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS).

One of the companies chosen for this incredible opportunity this year is Energy Investment Village finalist, Atlanthia (Pty) Ltd. The company focuses on technologies that convert hydrogen into electricity. The oil industry is looking for solutions to meet the standards of green energy mandates. Atlanthia (Pty) Ltd is offering its own solution during Africa Oil Week 2022.

Africa could supply the whole world with affordable low-carbon energy in the form of hydrogen, according to experts following the green energy trend. About 600 million people or 43% of Africa’s population currently don’t have access to electricity. Companies such as Atlanthia are focused on creating green energy via hydrogen. When hydrogen is used as a fuel, the only waste element it produces is water. The element is not only found in water but in fossil fuels as well confirms experts at Atlanthia.

While attending the conference Atlanthia will be sharing their hydrogen project. Fergus Feltman, CEO of Atlanthia (Pty) Ltd states, “Atlanthia has completed its pre-feasibility study. It has and continues to engage with key, prospective technology and strategic partners, off-takers locally&internationally, financing partners and various stakeholders key to unlocking the opportunity.”

This project is expected to catch the attention of those who are seeking the future of green energy solutions. Feltman continues, “Atlanthia is developing an economically viable green hydrogen project at-scale in the Western Cape. We are excited to engage motivated investors, to unlock this compelling opportunity.”

According to the IEA (The International Energy Agency) Africa’s abundant solar and wind energy could make it a global hub for producing low-carbon hydrogen. Atlanthia (Pty) Ltd expects to assist in this initiative starting with their green hydrogen project.

Meet Fergus Feltman and other energy and sustainability entrepreneurs at Green Energy Africa Summit (https://bit.ly/3LJNnFK), part of Africa Oil Week 2022.

About Green Energy Africa Summit:

Green Energy Africa Summit (https://bit.ly/3LJNnFK) is the global platform for stimulating deals and transactions across the African renewables industry. The event brings together governments, national regulator and utility companies, independent power players, investors, financial institutions and service providers. The summit will drive deals and investment into energy projects, provide energy access and solutions for the continent and shape the future of Africa.

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.

About Atlanthia (Pty) Ltd:

Atlanthia (Pty) Ltd, a finalist in the Energy Investment Village, is a South African company with deep skills and experience in large-scale industrial complexes related to the production of renewable energy and hydrogen. Relevant expertise includes various technologies which are integral to the development of green hydrogen and enabling the transition of industries towards climate-friendly solutions. These are notably in the hard-to-abate, mobility, and petrochemical sectors. Atlanthia has developed an extensive and economically viable project for large-scale green hydrogen production in the Western Cape. The project is receiving significant support and moving into its implementation phase. Green hydrogen will primarily be produced for the export market, whilst catalysing the transition of the local industry towards its Green Economy ambitions.