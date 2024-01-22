On January 21, 2024, China, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Government of Uganda jointly held a high-level seminar in Kampala, Uganda, with the theme of "Enhancing Economic Resilience Through Broader South-South Economic Cooperation". This seminar is a side event of the Third South Summit and a concrete action taken by all parties to implement the Global Development Initiative (GDI). Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu attended and addressed the seminar.

Miao Deyu introduced the cooperation progress of the GDI, saying that the GDI proposed by President Xi Jinping has been supported by more than 100 countries and international organizations such as the United Nations, which has re-energized the international development agenda, enriched global development resources, built a new cooperation network, and injected impetus into the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Miao Deyu stressed that China held the Central Conference on Work Related to Foreign Affairs last month, which made it clear that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics for the new era. China actively calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. As the largest developing country and a natural member of the Global South, China will continue to work with Global South countries to jointly implement the GDI, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and jointly create a better future for mankind.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Secretary-General of the UNCTAD Rebeca Grynspan and about 100 high-level representatives from South Africa, Cuba, Pakistan and other countries attended the meeting. All parties spoke highly of the significance of the GDI and expressed their willingness to work with China to deepen South-South cooperation and achieve common development.