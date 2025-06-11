Africa’s mature oilfields are experiencing a renaissance and artificial intelligence (AI) is at the heart of this transformation. In an era defined by innovation and sustainability, enhanced oil recovery (EOR) technologies - powered by AI - are breathing new life into declining reservoirs. From predictive analytics to machine learning algorithms, AI is not just a tool; it is a catalyst for maximizing output, extending field life and improving operational efficiency. At the forefront of this conversation is the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. During the event, energy leaders will converge to explore the role of digital transformation in advancing EOR across Africa.

From Data to Big Barrels

In 2025, the global market for AI in the oil and gas industry is estimated at $3.54 billion, set to rise to $6.4 billion by 2030. This is largely due to a rise in AI adoption by major operators. Examples include Baker Hughes and Repsol pooling resources to bring AI processes and workflows into oil and gas projects. Repsol has several developments underway in Libya, Algeria and Morocco and strives to bolster production across these markets. SLB inaugurated its Africa Performance Center in Luanda in 2025, which will support oil operations by offering access to digital solutions such as AI. SLB has supported several billion-dollar oil projects in Angola, with investments in almost every other region in Africa.

The power of AI in EOR comes down to predictive modeling. Traditional EOR relies heavily on limited data, with simplified reservoir models often impacting results. However, through AI, companies are able to analyze large datasets to deliver more accurate predictions of oil recovery. Another key benefit of AI in EOR is reservoir management. By analyzing geological and production data, companies can better-understand reservoir features, therefore supporting recovery techniques. Machine-learning also offers significant opportunities for EOR, specifically through its ability to recognize patterns, handle datasets and make accurate predictions. The application of machine-learning also enables reservoir performance forecasting, supporting decision-making by allowing companies to predict future production.

Policy Creates In-Roads for AI Deployment

As Africa advances toward digital transformation, policy reform has become a vital enabler of AI adoption across the oil industry. By integrating digital solutions and targets into regulatory frameworks, countries can support investments in AI and machine learning while accelerating research and development. Various countries are streamlining policy to support EOR at legacy assets. Angola, for example, implemented its Incremental Production Initiative in 2024 which offers tax incentives to encourage reinvestments in mature oilfields. Energy major ExxonMobil made the first discovery – the Likembe-01 well - as part of the initiative in 2024, demonstrating the role policy plays in unlocking incremental resources. The African Union Commission also declared AI as a strategic priority for the continent in May 2025, citing the role machine-learning plays in transforming the continent’s development trajectory. The declaration is expected to create in-roads for technology companies, introducing new opportunities for oil operators to maximize recovery and efficiency.

AEW 2025: Where Innovation Meets Investment

AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 – the continent's premier event for the energy sector – will host dedicated sessions on digital transformation, EOR and AI in exploration. A series of panel discussions and technical workshops will explore the new chapter of AI-driven oil production in Africa.

“Africa’s oil and gas assets hold immense value and AI is the key to unlocking resources efficiently and sustainably. In addition to support exploration efforts, AI will breathe new life into Africa’s ageing oilfields, extending field life, maximizing value and driving smarter, low-carbon production,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

Visit http://www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.