African mining projects are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline operations and meet ambitious production targets set by governments across the continent. As the mining industry undergoes a digital transformation, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) will highlight the pivotal role of AI and other digital tools in optimizing exploration and production processes, with a view to unlocking new mineral reserves, reducing costs and enhancing worker safety.

Botswana Diversifies Mineral Portfolio

In Botswana, Botswana Diamonds is expanding its mineral portfolio beyond diamonds with an AI-based nationwide exploration campaign launched in August 2024. By March 2025, the company identified potential deposits of besshi, greenstone, Mississippi Valley-type lead and zinc, SEDEX and platinum group metals (PGMs). To capitalize on these discoveries, Botswana Diamonds has applied for 11 new prospecting licenses. John Teeling, Chairman of Botswana Diamonds, stated: “During the initial analysis of the big database, it became clear that the AI technology could be used to identify other unknown minerals opportunities… Our analysis so far has identified a series of targets in copper cobalt, zinc and gold.”

KoBold Advances Zambia’s Critical Mineral Market

U.S.-based startup KoBold Metals is applying AI to enhance critical mineral exploration and mine development in Zambia. In January 2025, KoBold raised $537 million in new capital, bringing its total funding to $1 billion. The company is developing one of the world’s largest untapped copper basins in Zambia, with plans to produce 300,000 tons annually by 2030 from its $2 billion Mingomba Project. Additionally, KoBold Metals is exploring the Dumbwa Mine and Konkola West Project, contributing to Zambia’s goal of reaching 3 million tons of annual copper production by 2031.

Kilken Platinum Drives Mine Expansion

In South Africa, Kilken Platinum is utilizing AI to optimize operations at its Thabazimbi processing plant in Limpopo as part of an expansion plan to double PGM production to 83kgs per month. The project has already increased output to 40kgs in its initial phase. Dondo Mogajane, CEO of Kilken Platinum’s parent company Moti Group, emphasized that AI enables real-time tracking of production metrics and ensures strict adherence to safety protocols.

Beyond these projects, Rio Tinto subsidiary Richards Bay Minerals is employing AI for ore body modeling, equipment dispatch management and blast control at its mines in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Glencore is leveraging digital technology to streamline critical mineral exploration as part of its Phase 2 expansion at the KTO copper and cobalt project. AMW 2025 will feature high-level discussions focused on AI’s impact on industry growth, investment opportunities for technology providers and the broader economic benefits of digital transformation in mining.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.