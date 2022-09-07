The Arab ministerial committee in charge of dealing with Iranian interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries reiterated its solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco in the face of the interference of the Iranian regime and its ally "Hezbollah" in its internal affairs.

The Committee, which held its meeting Tuesday in Cairo, on the sidelines of the 158th session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of foreign ministers, said in particular that the Iranian regime and its ally "Hezbollah" are arming and training separatist elements threatening the territorial integrity, security and stability of the Kingdom of Morocco.

It stressed that "these dangerous and unacceptable practices are part of the Iranian regime's destabilizing approach to regional security and stability".

The Committee's members include the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Secretary General of the League of Arab States.