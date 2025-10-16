The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) has celebrated its golden jubilee marking five decades of highly impactful work in supporting sustainable development around the world.

The event, held on 15 October 2025, in Washington, D.C., was a chance to look back on the ACG’s achievements and lasting impact while also sharing its vision for the future—one focused on inclusive growth and global cooperation.

Organized under the theme “ACG at 50: United in Collaboration, Transforming Development for a Sustainable Future”, the celebration honored ACG’s legacy and opened the door to new opportunities for working together.

On behalf of ACG members, H.E. Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, said: “This 50th anniversary is more than a milestone; it is a turning point. As the global development architecture evolves, the world is calling on development institutions to be bigger, better, and bolder. The Arab Coordination Group is answering that call. We are forging a shared vision to guide our collective action for decades ahead”

The celebration also highlighted the importance of collaboration among member institutions and showed ACG’s role as a reliable partner in development. Key future priorities include climate resilience, digital transformation, inclusive growth, and investing in people.

Two roundtables were held in collaboration with the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) during the celebration. The first roundtable was held in cooperation with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), featuring the GPE–IsDB High-Level Roundtable on the Smart Financing for Education Initiative (SmartEd), marking the launch of Phase II of the initiative. The second roundtable organized in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) which was a high-level event with Ministers of Finance from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), held under the theme: High-Level Roundtable: Strengthening Gulf–LAC Partnerships.

As it begins its next chapter, the ACG remains committed to working together to create a more sustainable and resilient world for all.

About the Arab Coordination Group (ACG):

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is a strategic alliance that provides a coordinated response to development finance. Since its establishment in 1975, the ACG has been instrumental in developing economies and communities for a better future, providing more than 13,000 development loans to over 160 countries around the globe. The ACG works across the globe to support developing nations and create a lasting, positive impact.

The Arab Coordination Group (ACG) is considered one of the most important and effective development partnerships at the international level. The group actively works to adopt the best global practices in sustainable development work. It also aims to align the efforts of these institutions to achieve convergence and harmonization in the policies governing their financing operations.

The Group comprises 10 national, Arab regional, and international institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, the Arab Gulf Programme for Development, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Qatar Fund for Development and the Saudi Fund for Development.