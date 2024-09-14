United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office


Richard Crowder has been appointed as Head of British Office Sudan and UK Special Representative to Sudan in succession to Mr Giles Lever.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Richard Crowder

Year

Role

2022 to 2024 

 Full Time Arabic Language Training, London and Amman

2020 to 2022 

Deputy Director, FCDO London

2017 to 2020 

Islamabad, Deputy High Commissioner

2014 to 2016 

FCO, Deputy Director, Europe Directorate

2011 to 2014 

FCO, Head, Economics Unit

2007 to 2011 

Brussels, Seconded to Policy Unit, Council of the European Union and then External Action Service.

2006 to 2007 

Masters in Public Administration, Harvard Kennedy School

2002 to 2006

FCO, Head, Gibraltar Team, Europe Directorate   

1999 to 2002

Moscow, Second Secretary

1997 to 1998

FCO, Desk Officer, Birmingham G8 Summit

1996 to 1997

FCO, Desk Officer, Africa Great Lakes

1996

Joined FCO

