Richard Crowder has been appointed as Head of British Office Sudan and UK Special Representative to Sudan in succession to Mr Giles Lever.
Curriculum vitae
Full name: Richard Crowder
Year
Role
2022 to 2024
Full Time Arabic Language Training, London and Amman
2020 to 2022
Deputy Director, FCDO London
2017 to 2020
Islamabad, Deputy High Commissioner
2014 to 2016
FCO, Deputy Director, Europe Directorate
2011 to 2014
FCO, Head, Economics Unit
2007 to 2011
Brussels, Seconded to Policy Unit, Council of the European Union and then External Action Service.
2006 to 2007
Masters in Public Administration, Harvard Kennedy School
2002 to 2006
FCO, Head, Gibraltar Team, Europe Directorate
1999 to 2002
Moscow, Second Secretary
1997 to 1998
FCO, Desk Officer, Birmingham G8 Summit
1996 to 1997
FCO, Desk Officer, Africa Great Lakes
