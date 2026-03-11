The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms. Wendy Zialor as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Licensing Authority (SLA).

Ms. Zialor holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) with Honours from the University of Mauritius. She subsequently obtained the Seychelles Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the University of Seychelles in collaboration with the Seychelles Chief Justice’s Chambers, a Postgraduate Diploma in Laws (Banking and Finance Law) from the University of London, and a Professional Postgraduate Diploma in Governance, Risk and Compliance with the International Compliance Association. She also holds an International Diploma in Compliance awarded by the International Compliance Association in association with the University of Manchester Business School.

Ms. Zialor brings over twenty-two years of professional experience in law, financial regulation, governance, compliance, and public administration.

Ms. Zialor was admitted as an Attorney-at-Law in the Republic of Seychelles in July 2021. She was appointed State Counsel at the Chambers of the Attorney General in December 2016. Prior to this, she served as Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles International Business Authority from March 2012 to July 2014, and as Legal and Compliance Manager of the same Authority from September 2007 to March 2012.

Her earlier roles include Head of Mutual Funds and Legal Analyst at the Non-Bank Financial Services Authority from May to September 2007, Client Services Manager at ACM Corporate Services Limited from December 2005 to April 2007, and Corporate Services Officer and subsequently Corporate Services Manager at the Seychelles International Business Authority from February 2004 to December 2005.

Prior to her appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the SLA, Ms. Zialor was the Registrar General, a position she has held since August 2014.

Her appointment took effect on 23rd February 2026.