The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms. Dylis Cedras as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Enterprise Seychelles Agency (ESA).

Ms. Cedras holds a Master’s degree in Business Management from the University of the West of Scotland and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with Marketing from the University of London. She is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Management at the University of Seychelles.

Ms. Dylis Cedras brings approximately 17 years of experience in the public service, having begun her career in 2008 as a Secondary School Teacher with the Ministry of Education. Before joining the Seychelles Islands Foundation (SIF), serving as Visitor Centre and Sales Manager from 2012 to 2013, She subsequently served as a Business Analyst at the Financial Services Authority between 2014 and 2015. She returned to SIF in 2015, she held the position of Sales and Marketing Officer until 2021, advancing to Sales and Marketing Manager from 2021 to 2023.

Since 2023, she served as Head of Commerce and Tourism at SIF, overseeing tourism and commercial operations across key national heritage sites, a role she held until her appointment as Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Cedras’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Enterprise Seychelles Agency (ESA) took effect on 12th January 2026.