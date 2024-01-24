The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Seychelles Postal Services.
Mr Norman Weber has been re-appointed as Chairperson and Ms Tessa Henderson has been appointed as the new Vice-Chairperson.
The other Board Members are:
Ms Mariella Buisson CEO/Member (ex-officio)
Mr Ayub Adam Member
Mrs Ruth Pool Member
Ms Demelza Valentin Member
Mr Marcus Elizabeth Member
Mrs Thessia Labonte Member
Mr Christophe Madeleine Member
The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 21st January, 2024.
The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.