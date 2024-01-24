State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of the new Board of the Seychelles Postal Services.

Mr Norman Weber has been re-appointed as Chairperson and Ms Tessa Henderson has been appointed as the new Vice-Chairperson.

The other Board Members are:

Ms Mariella Buisson                               CEO/Member (ex-officio)

Mr Ayub Adam                                        Member

Mrs Ruth Pool                                         Member

Ms Demelza Valentin                              Member

Mr Marcus Elizabeth                               Member

Mrs Thessia Labonte                              Member

Mr Christophe Madeleine                       Member                       

The Board Members have been appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 21st January, 2024.

The President has also thanked the outgoing Members for their period of tenure.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.