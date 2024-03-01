The Office of the President has today announced the re-appointment of the current Board of the Seychelles Fishing Authority.
The full composition of the Board is as follows:
Mr Radley Weber Chairperson
Mr Aubrey Harris Vice-Chairperson
Dr Jan Robinson CEO/Member (ex-officio)
Mr Antoine Barbe Member
Mr Roy Clarisse Member
Mr Beatty Hoareau Member
Mr Marc Gonthier Member
Mr Joseph Tirant Member
Mr Franky Laporte Member
The Board Members have been re-appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 8th February 2024.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.
© Press Release 2023
