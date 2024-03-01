State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The Office of the President has today announced the re-appointment of the current Board of the Seychelles Fishing Authority.

The full composition of the Board is as follows:

Mr Radley Weber                                   Chairperson

Mr Aubrey Harris                                    Vice-Chairperson

Dr Jan Robinson                                    CEO/Member (ex-officio)

Mr Antoine Barbe                                    Member

Mr Roy Clarisse                                      Member

Mr Beatty Hoareau                                  Member

Mr Marc Gonthier                                    Member

Mr Joseph Tirant                                     Member

Mr Franky Laporte                                  Member         

The Board Members have been re-appointed for a 3-year period effective from the 8th February 2024.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.