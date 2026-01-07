The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr. Sabry Khan as Director General of the Seychelles Intelligence Service (SIS).

The appointment follows recommendations made to the President by the National Security Council, and following consultation with the Defence and Security Committee of the National Assembly.

The appointment is in accordance with the provisions of the Seychelles Intelligence Service Act of 2018.

The general functions of the Seychelles Intelligence Service are to establish mechanisms for detecting any threats to the security of Seychelles and its institutions, and to protect the security of Seychelles. It will work in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and public institutions.

Mr. Khan brings extensive experience in national security, law enforcement, and intelligence-related operations, with a strong background in aviation security, inter-agency coordination, and strategic risk management. His professional career spans senior leadership roles within the Seychelles Police Force, Air Seychelles, and the Seychelles Airport Authority, where he has worked closely with national security institutions in safeguarding critical infrastructure and national interests.

Mr. Sabry Khan’s appointment takes effect on 6th January 2026.