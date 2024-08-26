The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST Africa) (www.Meltwater.org), in collaboration with the Norwegian Embassy, proudly announces the launch of the 6th edition of the MEST Africa Challenge (MAC). This year’s challenge seeks to identify and support exceptional AgriTech entrepreneurs who are addressing critical agricultural challenges in West Africa.

In the rapidly evolving world of AgriTech, innovation needs the right conditions to flourish. While many African entrepreneurs possess bold visions, they often face challenges in accessing the necessary resources and networks to bring their ideas to fruition. MAC 2024 is here to bridge that gap, offering startups the opportunity to “Find Their Soil” by providing critical support, funding, and mentorship.

"‘Find Your Soil’ is a call to action for AgriTech innovators to discover the ideal environment where their vision can flourish. Through the MEST Africa Challenge, we aim to support this ecosystem by providing the necessary resources, visibility, and strategic support for these entrepreneurs to thrive,” said Ashwin Ravichandran, Portfolio Advisor, MEST Africa.

MEST Africa is committed to fostering job creation and economic growth across the continent through software entrepreneurship. By offering specialized tech entrepreneurial training and investment opportunities, the organization empowers Africa’s brightest minds to build and scale impactful businesses.

The MEST Africa Challenge 2024, centered on the AgriTech sector, is open to startups from key West African markets, including Benin, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Mali, and Togo. The winning startup will receive $50,000 in equity funding along with access to MEST’s extensive global network, unlocking valuable partnerships, mentorship, and investment opportunities to accelerate their growth and global presence.

Since its inception, MEST has invested over $30 million into training more than 2,000 entrepreneurs and has supported the launch of 90 early-stage tech startups across sectors including AgriTech, FinTech, SaaS, eCommerce, Digital Media, and Healthcare. This year presents an unparalleled opportunity for AgriTech entrepreneurs to “Find Their Soil” and take their businesses to the next level.

Eligibility Criteria for MEST Africa Challenge 2024:

Early-stage technology startup

Monthly Recurring Revenue: A minimum of $5k

Funding raised: $0 to $1M cumulative

Years in existence: 3 years and below

Traction: At least 6 months of recurring revenue

Founding team: At least 2 founding team members

Registered in Delaware (This is preferred)

Any industry

Any business model (B2B, B2C, B2B2C, B2G etc…)

All participants must pitch in English

Interested AgriTech entrepreneurs can learn more and apply here https://apo-opa.co/3yUlSr6.

About MEST Africa:

The Meltwater Foundation, established in 2008, is the non-profit arm of the global media intelligence company, Meltwater. With a clear mission to foster job opportunities and stimulate economic growth in Africa through software entrepreneurship, the Foundation is based in Accra, Ghana. The flagship program, MEST, offers a 1 year specialized tech entrepreneurial training to high caliber talent from over 22 countries including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Senegal; and invests in early to growth stage startups.

MEST Programs was launched in 2020 to focus on partnerships with other foundations and organizations who share our mission of creating wealth and jobs in Africa through digital skills training and startup acceleration.

To learn more about MEST Africa, visit our website https://apo-opa.co/4cBTfwx.