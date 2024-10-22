João Marques, Director of Strategy at APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), has been appointed as a strategic advisor to Decarb.earth, a Swiss-based sustainability start-up operating in the carbon credit landscape, to help accelerate renewable energy projects and decarbonisation efforts across Africa. In this advisory role, Marques will leverage his expertise to connect Decarb.earth with renewable energy developers in the region, supporting the company’s mission of driving sustainable development.

Decarb.earth is today at the forefront of carbon credit innovation, identifying renewable energy initiatives in developing markets and enabling them to access alternative financing solutions. By facilitating the issuance of high-quality carbon credits, the company empowers developers to reinvest in their projects, scaling their impact on emissions reduction.

“João Marques’ deep understanding of Africa’s energy landscape and his experience in strategic partnerships will be invaluable as Decarb.earth expands its reach on the continent,” said Marco Funk, founder, and CEO of Decarb.earth. “His involvement will help us identify new projects and foster relationships that will further our innovative platform’s capabilities.”

Marques expressed enthusiasm for the new role: “I am excited to support Decarb.earth in its efforts to bring more renewable energy solutions to Africa. Their vision for transforming the carbon credit market aligns with the continent’s urgent need for sustainable energy, and I look forward to contributing to their strategy in driving innovation and growth.”

As the Director of Strategy at APO Group, the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, and an expert in African energy markets, Marques will help bring together market insights and a strategic leadership to these efforts. This appointment also reflects APO Group’s broader commitment to supporting sustainability initiatives and promoting economic development across Africa.

Decarb.earth’s platform uses cutting-edge technology in the form of Smart Contracts to streamline carbon credit issuance, significantly reducing the time and costs associated with traditional methods. The company has already partnered with major players like Masdar and Go Solr to revolutionise the carbon credit landscape, ensuring efficient and impactful decarbonisation solutions.