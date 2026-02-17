APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has been recognised at the 2025 Global Brand Awards (https://apo-opa.co/4rPq9BP) for delivering communications at a continental scale - ensuring impact, trust, and consistency across multiple markets and institutions.

APO Group received two honours: Excellence in PR&Strategic Communications, and Most Influential Media Campaign.

The Global Brand Awards celebrate organisations demonstrating leadership, innovation, and measurable impact across international markets.

“These awards recognise the scale and scope of the work we deliver across Africa. Our clients rely on communications that deliver tangible results across markets and institutions. By combining senior advisory, local execution, and guaranteed visibility, APO Group provides a single accountable system that delivers excellence every time. I’m proud of the expertise and discipline our teams bring to that standard,” said Bas Wijne CEO of APO Group.

The Excellence in PR&Strategic Communications award recognises APO Group’s integrated approach, aligning strategy, execution, and distribution across 54 African markets.

The Most Influential Media Campaign award highlights APO Group’s work on Unstoppable Africa 2025, delivered for the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI). GABI is a year-round platform reshaping Africa’s business, investment, and innovation narrative on the global stage, with its flagship event, Unstoppable Africa, held alongside the UN General Assembly in New York and online. The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) is convened by the United Nations Global Compact in partnership with the African Union Commission.

APO Group led the strategic communications for the campaign, coordinating narrative development, media engagement, and cross-market execution across PR and digital channels, driving broad participation and meaningful impact.

The recognition builds on a strong year of international industry success, including Gold at the 2025 SABRE Awards, Gold and Bronze at the Davos Communications Awards, and multiple distinctions for strategy-led, results-driven communications.

With a client portfolio spanning governments, multinational corporations, and institutions, APO Group continues to define the standard for performance-led communications across Africa.

To learn more about APO Group's award-winning work and services, visit www.APO-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007 by Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, APO Group is the communications consultancy built for performance – combining strategic advisory, on-the-ground execution, and guaranteed visibility across every African market.

Recognised with multiple international awards, including SABRE, Davos Communications, and World Business Outlook distinctions, APO Group partners with global and African organisations to deliver communications that perform – through strategy, execution, and measurable visibility.

Our founder’s advisory roles with international institutions strengthen APO Group’s access to decision-makers and reinforce our role as the continent’s most connected communications consultancy. Clients include Canon, Emirates, Nestlé, NFL, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Afreximbank, the African Development Bank Group, GITEX Global, Royal African Society, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).