APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been invited to speak at EDHEC Business School in Lille, France, on Tuesday, 19 November. The event, organised by EDHEC For African Business, will explore the theme: “Foreign Investment in Africa: Drivers of Development or Threats to Sovereignty.” Pompigne-Mognard will provide insights into the complex impacts of foreign investment on African development, discussing both the challenges and opportunities in today’s evolving landscape.

With nearly 9,400 students, EDHEC Business School has maintained its 7th place in the 2023 Financial Times European Business School Ranking, reaffirming its position among Europe’s top 10 business schools. Renowned for its international reach and innovative curriculum, EDHEC operates across five academic campuses in Lille, Nice, London, Paris, and Singapore, as well as two entrepreneurship-focused campuses at Station F in Paris and the Jean Arnault campus in Roubaix. The school offers a comprehensive range of programmes, from the International BBA and specialised MScs to MBA degrees, along with a robust portfolio of executive education options, including the Global MBA, Executive MBA, and PhD in Finance.

EDHEC For African Business is an association founded in October 2015 with a mission to elevate African business and culture. Initiatives include hosting African Week, publishing the Minute Africa newsletter, and organising conferences and forums that spotlight African business trends.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, a Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur recently named among the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023, serves on multiple high-profile advisory boards and international committees. These include the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, as well as the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, World Football Summit, Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, Sports Africa Investment Summit, EurAfrican Forum, and All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a strategic advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal African Society of the United Kingdom and a special advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.

Nicolas' wholly owned company, APO Group, is the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, serving over 300 clients, including Microsoft, Nestlé, Coca-Cola, TikTok, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Canon, Orange, the Jack Ma Foundation, the African Development Bank, Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation, the Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Radisson, the NBA, GoDaddy, Western Union, MultiChoice, and many more.

“I'm honoured to be invited to speak at one of Europe’s top business schools and to engage with a new generation of leaders on Africa's pivotal role in the global economy. Foreign investment has the potential to drive transformative development across Africa, but it also brings complex challenges that demand a nuanced understanding and thoughtful approach. For example, the investment of foreign media companies in Africa holds particular significance, as it can shape narratives and, ultimately, influence the continent’s sovereignty. I look forward to exploring how we can ensure that all investment aligns with Africa’s goals, respects its sovereignty, and maximises benefits for all stakeholders involved”, said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group.

