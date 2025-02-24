APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is glad to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been invited as a special guest to attend the Elective General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), taking place on March 14-15, 2025, in Algiers, Algeria.

The invitation, extended by ANOCA President Mr. Mustapha Berraf, underscores the strong partnership between APO Group and ANOCA, as well as Mr. Pompigne-Mognard’s influential role in advancing the Olympic movement and sports development across Africa.

In a letter of invitation, ANOCA expressed its honor to welcome Mr. Pompigne-Mognard, stating: “As the founder and Chairman of APO Group, we are more than honored to welcome you among us as a special guest of the ANOCA Elective General Assembly.”

The event, to be held at the International Conference Center in Algiers, will bring together key stakeholders from the African Olympic community to discuss the future of sports on the continent and elect new leadership.

APO Group has been a strategic partner of ANOCA since 2022, supporting its mission to promote the Olympic values and strengthen the development of sports in Africa.

Reflecting on the invitation, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard said: “I am deeply honored to be invited to this prestigious event. The partnership between APO Group and ANOCA is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing the Olympic movement in Africa. I look forward to contributing to the discussions and supporting ANOCA’s vision for the future of African sports.”

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) was named among Africa’s Top 100 Most Influential People in 2023 and in 2024. His wholly owned company, APO Group, serves as the Pan-African public relations agency for the NBA, the Basketball Africa League (BAL), the World Football Summit, and as the press release distribution service for YallaVamos 2030 - the joint bid by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup™. APO Group is also the Official Public Relations Partner and Sport Marketing Agency for Rugby Africa, Strategic Partner of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), and a Partner of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS), positioning the company as a key player in African sports communications. APO Group was the Pan-African PR agency for FIFA from 2020 to 2024. Nicolas also sits on the Advisory Board of the World Football Summit and serves as Special Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa. In 2022, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura appointed Nicolas as a member of the FIFA-CAF Task Force for Infrastructure Development in Africa.

