APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner in three award categories by Brands Review Magazine, a renowned UK-based media publication dedicated to covering key industry sectors worldwide.

APO Group was named Best PR Agency Africa 2024, Leading Communication Consultancy Africa 2024, and Leading Press Release Distribution Platform Africa 2024 following a thorough evaluation process. These new accolades mark another milestone for APO Group, solidifying its position as a leader in public relations and communications services across Africa.

Brands Review Magazine is committed to recognising and rewarding excellence in businesses on a global scale. With a primary objective to showcase outstanding work and achievements, the magazine aims to highlight the exceptional contributions of businesses, top brands, and industry leaders from across diverse sectors.

APO Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence and innovation, earning recognition not only from Brands Review Magazine but also from other prestigious industry platforms. In 2023, APO Group and its clients won a total of 5 African SABRE Awards, surpassing all other firms in the competition. The SABRE Awards are the world’s biggest PR awards programme.

Furthermore, APO Group’s outstanding achievements in 2023 were acknowledged with prestigious awards such as a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and two World Business Outlook Awards. These awards encompassed various categories including Leading Public Relations Firm Africa 2023 and Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa 2023, highlighting the company’s unparalleled excellence and leadership in the industry. Commenting on winning the Brands Review Magazine aw Rania El Rafie, Vice President of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at APO Group said, “These awards reaffirm our dedication to delivering excellence in media relations and communication services across Africa. They reinforce APO Group’s standing as a leader in the African media and communications industry, highlighting our unwavering commitment to quality and excellence.”

“We are honoured to be recognised by Brands Review Magazine and remain committed to delivering exceptional services to our clients across Africa.”

Originating as a press release distribution service 15 years ago, APO Group has evolved into a pan-African public relations and communications powerhouse, boasting a dedicated team of professionals who drive some of the most compelling campaigns across the African continent. APO Group experienced year-over-year revenue growth of 40% in 2021 and 60% in 2022.

In 2023, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Chairman and Founder of APO Group, was named among the 100 Most Influential Africans. The list, published since 2011, recognises and celebrates the achievements and contributions of Africans from various fields and sectors who are making a positive impact on the continent and the world.

Additionally, Pompigne-Mognard sits on several Advisory Boards, Task Forces, and International Committees, including the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, the World Football Summit, the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), the Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, the EurAfrican Forum, the Task Force for the FIFA – CAF Infrastructure Development Project, and the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a Special Advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.

APO Group works with more than 300 clients, ranging from governments to international institutions, prominent personalities, and companies active in Africa. Some of APO Group’s prestigious clients include Nestlé, Coca-Cola, TikTok, NBA, FIFA, Canon, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technology, Rotary International, Kaspersky, and Greenpeace.

The company comprises seasoned communication experts and strategists who bring years of invaluable experience in developing and supporting public relations campaigns across Africa and worldwide. Leveraging diverse resources, the consultancy ensures the delivery of robust and coherent messaging to media outlets on behalf of its clients. With a focus on the African market, the company has successfully assisted numerous clients from various sectors in amplifying their brand messaging, elevating their reputation, and establishing meaningful connections with their target audience.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) stands as the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of both private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact in Africa and beyond.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation in communication strategies has been recognised with prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award, five PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards and two World Business Outlook Awards in 2023 alone, in categories, among others, including Leading Public Relations Firm Africa 2023 and Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa 2023.

Our esteemed clientele, including global giants like Canon, Nestlé, TikTok or Coca-Cola, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape, with teams on the ground in numerous African countries, offering unmatched insights and reach across the continent.

APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

For more information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com