APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has wrapped up 2025 with an exceptional collection of prestigious industry awards, reinforcing its position as a trusted communications partner for organisations shaping Africa’s narrative on the global stage.

This recognition reflects APO Group’s consistent delivery of high-impact, results-driven communications campaigns, its deep understanding of African markets, and its ability to bridge Africa and the world through credible, compelling storytelling.

Key industry recognition in 2025:

APO Group was awarded Gold at the 2025 SABRE Awards (https://apo-opa.co/4sb6zkv), in addition to five finalist placements . One of the most respected benchmarks of excellence in public relations worldwide, the SABRE recognition demonstrates APO Group’s strength in strategy-led storytelling, reputation management, and measurable communications outcomes.

. One of the most respected benchmarks of excellence in public relations worldwide, the SABRE recognition demonstrates APO Group’s strength in strategy-led storytelling, reputation management, and measurable communications outcomes. At the 2025 Davos Communications Awards (https://apo-opa.co/49tj6rh), APO Group secured both Gold and Bronze honours , recognising excellence in strategic communications and campaign execution. These awards highlight the company’s ability to deliver globally competitive work rooted in strong local insight, particularly for complex, multi-market African campaigns.

, recognising excellence in strategic communications and campaign execution. These awards highlight the company’s ability to deliver globally competitive work rooted in strong local insight, particularly for complex, multi-market African campaigns. APO Group was named Africa’s Leading PR Agency – 2025 at the Brands Review Magazine Awards (https://apo-opa.co/3Y9HPvn), a distinction that recognises outstanding leadership, influence, and performance across Africa. This award reflects APO Group’s scale, reputation, and sustained impact in shaping narratives for its clients operating on the continent.

at the Brands Review Magazine Awards (https://apo-opa.co/3Y9HPvn), a distinction that recognises outstanding leadership, influence, and performance across Africa. This award reflects APO Group’s scale, reputation, and sustained impact in shaping narratives for its clients operating on the continent. In South Africa, APO Group was named Best Public Relations&Media Consultancy Agency of the Year – 2025 by World Business Outlook (https://apo-opa.co/49na1kK), reaffirming its leadership position in one of Africa’s most competitive communications markets and its role in setting professional standards for the industry.

Commenting on the achievements, Bas Wijne, Chief Executive Officer of APO Group, said: “These awards are a powerful endorsement of the work our teams deliver every day and the trust our clients place in us. They reflect our continued investment in innovation, the quality of our service, and our ability to deliver communications solutions that are both strategically sound and culturally relevant. Most importantly, they recognise the dedication, creativity, and professionalism of our people across Africa and beyond, who are committed to elevating Africa’s stories.”

As APO Group looks to 2026, the company remains focused on setting the benchmark for excellence in African public relations and communications. Combining deep African expertise with global best practice, APO Group delivers communications that support market entry, reputation management, and commercial growth for multinational organisations expanding into Africa, as well as African companies scaling across the continent.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year South Africa in 2024 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, we were honoured with the Gold distinction for Best PR Campaign and Bronze in the Special Event category at the Davos Communications Awards.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.