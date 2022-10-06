APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, announced today that it is celebrating its 15th anniversary by offering one year of free, unlimited press release distribution to 15 African Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) that have been nominated by African journalists.

Founded in 2007 by Franco-Gabonese self-made entrepreneur Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), APO Group has always been committed to changing the narrative about Africa by promoting positive African stories through its Public Relations expertise and press release distribution service. Its 15-year anniversary celebrations will be a reflection of that mission, with APO Group giving something back to Africa by supporting 15 NGOs who have worked tirelessly to make life better for Africa people.

Formerly known as the African Press Organization, the company has built deep relationships with the African media over the last 15 years. Now, APO Group is inviting African journalists to help choose the most worthy recipients of this unique prize.

Nominations are open to all African journalists who can propose an NGO of their choice here: www.APO-opa.com/apo15years.

Nominated NGOs must be wholly African-owned, registered in Africa, and operating exclusively in Africa.

Entries for nominations close on October 30 at 23h59 UK Time.

All the nominations will be reviewed by the APO Group Management Team, with the 15 winners announced in December.

The 15 winners - one for every year of APO Group’s existence - will enjoy free, unlimited distribution of press release content (text, image, video, and soundbite) for the duration of 2023.

On top of this unprecedented access to APO Group’s distribution service, the 15 winners will also receive a press release masterclass, delivered in person by APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

Over the last 15 years, APO Group has become the only truly Pan-African Public Relations agency, with reach into all 54 countries on the continent. The company continues to grow significantly, recording an 88% increase in revenue for the first semester of 2022 versus the same period in 2021.

APO Group has always championed positive African content, and, for the 15 winning NGOs, it is a fantastic opportunity to reach a huge audience with news of the work they are doing across the continent.

APO Group has an unparalleled network of more than 450.000 journalists in Africa or writing about Africa, while press release content is also guaranteed to place on at least 320 African news websites, along with international platforms such as Bloomberg Terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Factiva and Lexis Nexis.

“I am extremely proud of the entire APO Group team for 15 fantastic years,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “This is our chance to give something back to Africa by increasing dramatically the visibility of organizations that are doing tremendous work to help African people but may not have a budget for their public relations. We also wanted to involve our colleagues in the African media, by giving journalists the chance to nominate the most deserving NGOs. By all working together, we can help to change the narrative about Africa, and bring amazing stories of hope and positivity to audiences all over the world.”

African journalists can click here to nominate an NGO of their choice: www.APO-opa.com/apo15years.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

