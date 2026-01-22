APO Group (https://APO-OPA.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has appointed Libby Allen as Vice President: Brand&Creative. The newly created role forms part of APO Group’s Senior Leadership Team and reflects a strategic investment in strengthening brand and creative capability as the business enters its next phase of growth.

As APO Group continues to scale its integrated communications offering across Africa and internationally, the appointment signals a deliberate move to bring brand, positioning, and creative leadership closer to executive decision-making – recognising brand as a critical enabler of commercial credibility, differentiation, and long-term performance.

In her role, Allen will lead APO Group’s brand strategy and creative direction across marketing, digital, content, and visual identity. Her mandate includes evolving how the Group presents itself across markets, building greater coherence and consistency at scale, and developing the Brand&Creative function to support APO Group’s expanding services, footprint, and ambition. She will work closely with public relations, commercial, and senior leadership teams to ensure brand decisions reinforce strategic priorities and support effective execution across the business.

Commenting on the appointment, Bas Wijne, CEO of APO Group, said: “As APO Group grows in scale and complexity, brand and creative leadership become increasingly central to how we operate and compete. Elevating this function to senior leadership level ensures stronger alignment between strategy, execution, and market perception, and positions the business for its next stage of development.”

Allen joined APO Group during a period of rapid expansion and has been instrumental in laying the foundations for a more structured and deliberate approach to brand and marketing. Her work to date has focused on clarifying positioning, establishing standards and systems, and building a dedicated Brand&Creative team to support a truly pan-African organisation operating across multiple sectors and markets.

She brings experience spanning private-sector brand leadership and high-stakes environments, including commercial, sustainability, social impact, and regulated sectors, as well as work linked to multilateral institutions. Her background reflects a balance of commercial discipline and strategic judgement, with experience operating across African, European, and global contexts.

“Brand is a strategic business asset – not a layer applied at the end,” said Allen. “As APO Group continues to grow, the way we present ourselves to markets must reflect the scale, substance, and performance of our work. This role is about building a brand platform that supports commercial growth, enables clarity, and evolves in step with the business.”

The appointment reinforces APO Group’s position as a trusted communications partner for global and African organisations operating across the continent, combining strategic advisory, disciplined execution, and guaranteed visibility through its proprietary distribution infrastructure.

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007 by Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, APO Group is the communications consultancy built for performance – combining strategic advisory, on-the-ground execution, and guaranteed visibility across every African market.

Recognised with multiple international awards, including SABRE, Davos Communications, and World Business Outlook distinctions, APO Group partners with global and African organisations to deliver communications that perform – through strategy, execution, and measurable visibility.

Our founder’s advisory roles with international institutions strengthen APO Group’s access to decision-makers and reinforce our role as the continent’s most connected communications consultancy. Clients include Canon, Emirates, Nestlé, NFL, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Afreximbank, the African Development Bank Group, GITEX Global, Royal African Society, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).