APO Group, the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is excited to announce a new content partnership with Capital Ethiopia (www.CapitalEthiopia.com). This collaboration will see all text, images, video, and audio content distributed by APO Group in Entertainment, Business, Economy and Sports, featured on Capital’s platforms in English, extending the reach of African news and stories.

Capital is the longest-established private English newspaper in Ethiopia. It is a weekly business newspaper that provides news, entertainment, music, fashion, and sports information. It is published once a week on Sundays and is also available daily on its website and social media channels.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in APO Group's commitment to enhancing the dissemination of news and information across the African continent. APO Group's extensive content network encompasses news from over 300 multinational companies operating in Africa, major international institutions, sports organizations, and African governments, providing a comprehensive view of events and developments on the continent.

The collaboration between APO Group and Capital Ethiopia is aligned with both organizations' shared vision to promote African stories, highlight positive developments, and contribute to changing the narrative about Africa.

"We are delighted to partner with Capital Ethiopia, a respected player in the African media landscape," said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. "This partnership allows us to reach a bigger audience and ensures that quality news content is readily available to those seeking valuable insights about Africa."

"We believe that this collaboration will greatly benefit our readers, as it provides access to a wealth of news and information from diverse sources across the continent," stated Groum Abate, Chief Editor of Capital Ethiopia. "Together with APO Group, we are committed to fostering a deeper understanding of Africa and its contributions to the global stage."

In addition to its presence on Capital Ethiopia’s website, the content distributed by APO Group is guaranteed to be featured on more than 300 African news websites and international platforms such as Bloomberg Terminal, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Lexis Nexis, and Factiva.

APO Group and Capital Ethiopia are united in their commitment to elevate the narratives about African Entertainment and provide valuable insights to a global audience.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, NBA, Canon, Coca-Cola, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Siemens, Standard Chartered, Orange, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, World Health Organization, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Telecom, Rotary International, Kaspersky, Greenpeace…

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.APO-opa.com

About CAPITAL ETHIOPIA:

Capital is ‘The paper that promotes free enterprise’. Established in 1998, Capital is the Ethiopian weekly business newspaper published and distributed by Crown Publishing Plc.

Capital also known as Capital Ethiopia is a paper published once a week, on Sundays, and on the hours daily on its website and social media channel. Capital is business, economy, entertainment, music, fashion, and sports information with the latest breaking news and videos.

Headquarters: Bole, behind Rwanda Embassy, P.O.Box 95, code 1110, Addis Ababa

For more information, please visit the website: www.CapitalEthiopia.com