After several years of successful collaboration, APO Group (https://APO-opa.com/), the pan-African communications consultancy specializing in press release distribution, and Africanian News (https://Africanian.com), an international newspaper based in Equatorial Guinea, have officially formalized their partnership to enhance content amplification across the continent and beyond.

The signing of this agreement consolidates a relationship that has already proven effective, enabling Africanian News to distribute its stories through APO Group’s extensive network covering all 54 African nations and key international markets. This network includes hundreds of African media outlets, as well as strategic contacts in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, ensuring the publication’s stories reach diverse global audiences.

The renewed partnership aims to boost the visibility and impact of Africanian News’ content, reinforcing its presence within both the African and international media ecosystems. It also includes the integration of the Malabo-based newspaper’s press releases into APO Group’s Africa Newsroom platform — a trusted information hub used by organizations, governments, and corporations to distribute reliable news across the continent. This guarantees that Africanian News’ reports and analyses are delivered promptly to journalists, editors, and media professionals across multiple sectors.

Having recently marked its 15th anniversary, APO Group continues to play a central role as Africa’s leading press release distribution intermediary, providing clients with strategic and professional media exposure through its vast global network.

Meanwhile, Africanian News stands out as an international publication headquartered in Equatorial Guinea, committed to promoting an African narrative told by Africans and shared with the world — with specialized coverage in economics, entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, and the continent’s progress.