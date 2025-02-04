Norwegian Refugee Council


The Briefing on Humanitarian Health Facility Electrification, led by the Global Platform for Action (GPA) on Sustainable Energy in Displacement Settings with the support of NORCAP, defines the humanitarian healthcare electrification gap and explores its root causes. 

Key challenges include:

  • Short-term humanitarian budget cycles
  • Limited financial and management capacity among government partners
  • Difficulty in operationalising available energy capacity

Read the full report here: Briefing on healthcare electrification in humanitarian settings

