The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) (https://IsDBInstitute.org) is pleased to announce the winners of the IsDBI eBook Reader App Review Competition, an initiative launched to gather user insights to support the enhancement of the Institute’s digital reading platform.

The competition invited users of the IsDBI eBook Reader, across the iOS, Android, and cloud‑based versions, to submit their evaluations addressing ease of use, interface/navigation, speed, reading features, and the library experience. Participants were encouraged to share constructive and impactful feedback to help shape the future of digital access to Islamic economics and finance knowledge.

After a rigorous evaluation of all received entries, IsDBI is delighted to announce the winners of the competition as follows:

First Prize Winner: Hazwani Bt Mohd Mohadis (US$1,500 + Certificate)

(US$1,500 + Certificate) Second Prize: Hassan Ali Abbasi (US$1,000 + Certificate)

(US$1,000 + Certificate) Third Prize Winners: Mohammed Musa and Is’haq Said Muhammad (each will receive US$700 + Certificate)

The winners will be contacted directly by IsDBI to be given their awards in the coming days.

The winning reviews were selected based on their depth of insight, creativity, relevance to the Reader’s purpose, and accuracy of observations. The recommendations will play a significant role in informing upcoming upgrades to the IsDBI eBook Reader and online bookstore.

On this occasion, Acting Director General of IsDBI, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, said: “The valuable insights offered by participants in the competition will directly contribute to improving user experience and strengthening the Reader’s role as a global knowledge platform. We appreciate all contributors for their thoughtful engagement and commitment to advancing knowledge in Islamic economics and finance.”

The IsDBI eBook Reader, available as smart device application and as a cloud web‑based platform, provides users with access to more than 500 publications across Islamic economics, finance, and development. The Reader continues to form a central part of the Institute’s mission to broaden access to high‑quality knowledge resources.

About the IsDB Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org/