Guido Brusco, COO, Natural Resources of energy major Eni, will return to the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition – taking place September 9–10 with a pre-conference day on September 8 – as a speaker. With several project milestones reached in 2026, Eni – through its joint venture company Azule Energy – is reshaping Angola’s next production cycle. As the company works towards reaching 250,000 barrels per day (bpd), Brusco’s participation at AOG 2026 signals Eni’s continued confidence in Angola’s project pipeline, reinforcing the country’s position as one of Africa’s biggest hydrocarbon markets.

Angola entered 2026 with several projects gaining momentum – most of which Azule Energy has been at the forefront of. In the oil sector, the company continues to advance development at Block 15/06, where its Agogo Integrated West Hub recently announced the start of the Ndungu full-field development in February 2026. Featuring seven production wells and four injection wells, the Ndungu field will produce 60,000 bpd at peak capacity, boosting West Hub production to 175,000 bpd. The next project phase will see the migration of the Ndungu field from the Ngoma FPSO to the Agogo FPSO, following which Ngoma will be disconnected and decommissioned.

Beyond the West Hub, Azule Energy is advancing the development of the East Hub at Block 15/06. The company recently announced the discovery of the Algaita-01 well – situated near the Olombendo FPSO which currently produces hydrocarbon from nine subsea wells on the eastern side of the block. The well is estimated to hold up to 500 million barrels of oil, building on 22 discoveries to strengthen the production outlook of Block 15/06. Together, the West Hub and East Hub developments form a central part of Angola’s strategy to sustain production through phased offshore developments, infill drilling and new discoveries tied back to existing infrastructure.

In parallel, Azule Energy is at the helm of Angola’s natural gas resurgence. The company – through the New Gas Consortium (NGC) – achieved first gas delivery from the Quiluma field in March 2026, marking a critical milestone for Angola’s first non-associated gas project. Initial output is estimated at 150 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d), with the NGC eyeing 330 mmscf/d by the end of 2026. The field will provide gas to the onshore Soyo liquefaction plant and then distributed to the Angola LNG plant. The milestone follows the Gajajeira-01 discovery – Angola’s first dedicated gas find – made in 2025 by Azule Energy, reinforcing the long-term gas potential of Angola’s offshore sector and supporting the country’s strategy to monetize gas resources.

Against this backdrop, Brusco’s participation at AOG 2026 reflects both Eni’s long-term commitment to Angola and Azule Energy’s growing role in advancing the country’s upstream and gas development strategy. As the country continues to bring new projects online, expand gas production and advance offshore developments, AOG 2026 will provide a platform for operators, investors and policymakers to align on the next phase of investment and production growth.