The Angola Oil&Gas Conference&Exhibition (AOG) – organized by Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) –was officially launched in Luanda on Tuesday, marking the start of the countdown to the country’s premier oil and gas event. Scheduled to take place on September 9–10, 2026, in Luanda, under the theme Investing in the Future of Angola, the event comes on the heels of Angola’s 50 years of independence in 2025, providing a strategic platform for policymakers, operators, financiers and service providers to chart the next five decades of hydrocarbon development. With a one-billion-dollar investment pipeline underway, new barrels coming to the market and expanded activity by both active operators and new entrants, Angola is moving beyond sustained production to become a driving force behind regional hydrocarbon development.

As one of Africa’s biggest oil and gas producers, Angola has established itself as a home for international capital. The country’s investment environment - built on stability and flexibility - has represented a cornerstone of industry growth, with a multi-year licensing round, permanent offer regime and marginal field opportunities offering regular access to new blocks. This structure has not only enabled the country to attract investment, but supported operators as they scale their operations. The result has been a $70 billion in upstream spending anticipated in the coming years.

“Angola is entering a decisive phase of growth and consolidation in the oil and gas sector. We have already laid the foundations, so 2026 will be the year to convert projects into production and into real economic impact,” stated José Barroso, Secretary of State for Oil and Gas in Angola at the AOG launch. “Angola is open, ready, and fully equipped to ensure solid and profitable investments. 2026 will be the year to mobilize, invest, and define the next 50 years of our energy sector.”

Upcoming projects underscore Angola’s position as a major oil and gas hub. The New Gas Consortium is advancing Angola’s first non-associated gas project toward full operational capacity following its operational start in 2025. The project will not only enhance feedstock for Angola LNG and domestic power generation plants but strengthen exports. In the oil sector, Azule Energy is moving toward phase three of the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development following the start of phase two operations in 2025. TotalEnergies is developing the Kaminho project - the first large-deepwater development in the Kwanza Basin - with production on track for 2028.

Onshore, independent oil and gas companies are making strides toward revitalizing production. Companies to the likes of ReconAfrica, Corcel, Oando and Sintana Energy are advancing seismic data acquisition and drilling activities, targeting play-opening discoveries. Frontier drilling is also underway, with operators seeking to unlock new Atlantic margins such as Namibe.

Downstream development is gaining momentum, anchored by the Lobito Refinery, which is currently under development with production targeted for 2027. The project is expected to enhance fuel security, reduce imports and support regional supply, reinforcing Angola’s ambition to move further down the value chain. The development comes on the back of the start of operations at the Cabinda Refinery in 2025 - the second operational facility in the country.

As the country looks toward 2026 and beyond, AOG will continue to serve as a platform for driving Angolan oil and gas development. Over the years, the event has evolved from a conference into a platform that facilitates deals, fosters partnerships and addresses key opportunities and challenges faced by the industry, with over 3,000 attendees, 150 speakers and 600 companies participating.

“AOG is a space to create strategic partnerships, share knowledge and accelerate investments that will define Angola’s energy future over the next 50 years,” stated Luis Conde, Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

Held under the patronage of João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola, with the endorsement of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency, the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, Sonangol and the African Energy Chamber, AOG 2026 returns to chart the next five decades of oil and gas development in Angola.

Visit www.AngolaOilAndGas.com for more information.