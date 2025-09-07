The Angola Oil&Gas conference officially announced the winners of the 2025 awards during its landmark edition celebrating 50 years of Angola’s independence. Recognizing excellence across the oil, gas and infrastructure value chains, this year’s awards highlight the projects, companies and individuals driving Angolan development through innovative oil and gas projects.

Lifetime Achievement Award: José Maria de Vasconcelos

Angola’s longest-serving petroleum minister, José Maria Botelho de Vasconcelos was honored for the Lifetime Achievement Award for his central role in Angola’s oil diplomacy and sector reforms. His leadership spanned decades, cementing Angola’s reputation as a leading petroleum producer and strengthening its voice in international energy affairs.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Joaquim David

Joaquim David, former Minister of Petroleum, is recognized for the Lifetime Achievement Award for his enduring contributions to Angola’s oil and gas sector. His strategic leadership and commitment to institutional development helped build the strong regulatory and operational foundations that continue to support Angola’s oil and gas industry today.

Game Changer of the Year: Agogo Integrated West Hub Development

Azule Energy’s Agogo Integrated West Hub Development – which came online in July 2025 - secured the Game Changer of the Year award for emerging as one of Angola’s most innovative projects. Featuring the world’s first FPSO with carbon capture and storage capabilities, the project represents a global benchmark in sustainable offshore development while boosting Angola’s production outlook.

Explorer of the Year: Block 1/14 Partners

The consortium operating Block 1/14 – including Azule Energy, Equinor, Sonangol and ACREP – won the Explorer of the Year award for their latest gas discovery, made at the Gajajeira-01 exploration well in Angola’s Lower Congo Basin. Their efforts highlight the importance of collaboration in advancing frontier acreage and unlocking Angola’s untapped non-associated gas potential.

Local Company of the Year: Grupo Opaia&SONAGAS

Grupo Opaia and SONAGAS were jointly recognized for the Local Company of the Year award for their $2.2 billion Soyo Fertilizer Industrial Complex. By producing 1.2 million tons of fertilizer annually, the project will transform Angola’s agricultural sector, create thousands of jobs and showcase the role of natural gas in powering economic diversification.

CSR Initiative of the Year: Sonangol

Angola’s national oil company Sonangol was awarded the CSR Initiative of the Year for its impactful social investment programs, which continue to improve health, education and community development across Angola. These include SonaJovem, set to introduce 50 high-impact startups to the market. As the company undergoes transformation, it has maintained its commitment to sustainable development and corporate responsibility.

National Service Company of the Year: KAESO Energy Services

KAESO Energy Services received the National Service Company of the Year award for its exceptional contributions to Angola’s upstream sector. As a fast-growing national service provider, KAESO has delivered technical excellence across exploration and production projects, positioning itself as a trusted partner in Angola’s energy landscape.

Downstream Player of the Year: Cabinda Refinery

Cabinda Refinery was recognized as the Downstream Player of the Year for advancing Angola’s refining capacity and energy security. With the commissioning of the first phase of the Cabinda facility on September 1, Cabinda Refinery has taken bold steps towards reducing dependence on fuel imports and creating new industrial opportunities.