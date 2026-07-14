As Angola’s oil and gas sector enters a new investment cycle, service providers are increasingly positioning themselves at the center of project delivery. The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition will host Siemens Energy, Copia Group of Companies, Angola Environmental Serviços (AES), KAESO Energy Services and FAMAR Energies, bringing together companies active across power infrastructure, engineering, logistics and industrial support services. Their participation highlights the critical role service companies continue to play in enabling Angola’s next phase of upstream and infrastructure development.

Filippo Bellan, Executive Head of O&G Africa – Gas Services at Siemens Energy, joins the conference as the company deepens its footprint in the Angolan market. Siemens Energy is currently developing an 80 MW power generation plant for the Kaminho FPSO, part of the wider Kaminho development scheduled to come online in 2028. As Angola advances gas monetization, refining capacity expansion and industrial development, the company brings expertise in gas services, efficiency and energy technology deployment.

Copia Group of Companies is also strengthening its market presence, supporting developments across the oil and gas value chain. The company has expanded its technology offering through two proprietary platforms, Copia Six and Copia DynamicSim, which apply AI and machine learning to seismic interpretation and oilfield management. Adilson Mangueira Nelumba, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Copia Group, will present these developments at AOG 2026. Copia is also a Platinum Sponsor of the event.

AES, a Silver Sponsor of AOG 2026, provides integrated environmental services tailored to the oil and gas sector, including waste management, treatment, logistics and environmental monitoring. These services support drilling campaigns, production operations and infrastructure development. As Angola advances its estimated $70 billion upstream investment pipeline, Matuzalem Sukete, Head of New Markets and Public Affairs at AES, is expected to share insights on the company’s positioning as a strategic partner to operators.

As Angola’s project pipeline expands, KAESO Energy Services is strengthening its role in engineering, technical and operational support. The company’s solutions focus on improving asset reliability, extending production lifecycles and reducing operational risk. At AOG 2026, General Manager Jorge De Morais will outline the company’s approach to supporting operators across the value chain.

AOG 2026 Gold Sponsor FAMAR Energies is developing a growing maritime and infrastructure portfolio supporting project execution across Angola’s oil and gas sector. Its operations span key national ports, where integrated services in fuel storage, logistics and ship repair support petroleum trade and energy infrastructure. Project Manager Mari de Jager Andrade will join AOG 2026 to discuss the role of domestic energy logistics in supporting Angola’s next phase of growth.