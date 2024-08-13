As the largest event of its kind, the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference takes place under a mandate to Drive Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola – the theme of the 2024 edition. This year will feature a Technical Track as part of the main conference agenda, set to cover innovative solutions to fast-tracking project development, reducing emissions, unlocking liquidity and enhancing efficiency in transport and logistics, among other key topics.

One of the latest project advancements in Angola is TotalEnergies’ Kaminho Deepwater Development, which reached FID May 2024. Comprising the Cameia and Golfinho fields, the project represents the first large deepwater development in the Kwanza Basin and is on track to come online by 2028. Kaminho will utilize an FPSO vessel to produce 70,000 barrels per day (BPD), designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and eliminate gas flaring. During AOG 2024, a presentation on Kaminho: Unveiling Mysteries Offshore Exploration will provide a snapshot of the project, offering crucial insight into the various components of development and its technological features.

As sub-Saharan Africa’s second-largest oil producer, Angola has set its sights on maintaining production above one million BPD beyond 2027 through investment in new exploration and well recovery. The country is implementing an “Incremental Production” initiative this year, offering fiscal incentives to entice reinvestment in producing assets. During AOG 2024, global technology company Oceaneering will lead a workshop on Implementing Rigless Intervention Technology for Enhanced Upstream Production that will unpack strategies for boosting production.

While Angola targets new production growth, the country remains committed to reducing emissions across its oil and gas industry. Balancing operational efficiency with sustainability requires innovative solutions, and companies have already committed to advancing low-carbon projects in Angola. Energy major Chevron signed an MOU with the government in 2023 to explore low carbon business opportunities, while international energy company Azule Energy partnered with software firm Palantir Technologies in 2023 to optimize and modernize upstream production operations. During AOG 2024, a panel discussion on Service Sector Solutions: Innovations in Emissions Reduction for Oil and Gas Operations will further examine strategies for reducing emission across oil and gas projects. The technical track will also feature a workshop on Low Carbon Solutions.

With ambitions to increase oil and gas exports while solidifying its position as a regional petroleum hub, Angola is seeking foreign investment in transport and logistics to support projects. Various infrastructure developments are in the pipeline, including the Kwanda Logistics Base; Sonils Port Base; the Paenal Fabrication Yard; Petromar’s Fabrication Yard; and the Dande Oceanic Terminal. The AOG 2024 conference will examine opportunities and challenges across the logistics sector, with a dedicated panel on Driving Efficiency in Transport and Logistics.

Additionally, a session on Next Gen Innovators: Youth-led Solutions for a Thriving Oil and Gas Sector will explore the need for fresh thinking and innovative solutions across the industry. With approximately 75% of the country’s population under the age of 30, the need to strengthen market access for Angolan youth has become increasingly crucial. Bringing newfound technology, innovation and ideas to the industry, the youth have a valuable role to play in advancing the Angolan oil and gas sector.

Meanwhile, the launch of new projects highlights growing demand for both global and regional finance. To reduce its reliance on foreign capital, Angola is encouraging domestic financial institutions to play a larger role in supporting project developments. In addition to driving projects forward, local finance will create further opportunities for economic growth. Accordingly, AOG 2024 will feature a presentation on Unlocking Liquidity: Invoice Financing Solutions.

AOG 2024 features a multi-track program that offers a comprehensive overview of the country’s oil and gas value chain. To download the program, visit https://apo-opa.co/3AfIe6D. For more information on panel discussions, speakers and topics, visit www.AngolaOilAndGas.com.