The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition returns for its fifth edition from October 2-3 in Luanda, uniting foreign investors and project developers with Angolan projects. Since the event’s inception in 2019, AOG has consistently facilitated industry-advancing deals. This trend of fostering strategic partnerships and driving investment in Angola's oil and gas sector is set to continue in 2024, as regional and global stakeholders converge to do business in Angola.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

A History of Industry-Advancing Deals

Since the first AOG conference, the event has seen numerous landmark deals signed by global investors, project developers and Angolan regulatory authorities. The platform has enabled critical investments and project launches that have contributed to the growth and development of Angola’s oil and gas industry. https://apo-opa.co/3RmIQNp

In 2019, agreements were signed between EPC firm United Shine and Angola’s national oil company Sonangol; infrastructure company NFE International, Angola’s Ministry of Energy and Water and the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas; Sonangol and energy major Eni; and Angola’s national concessionaire – the National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency (ANPG) – and energy major ExxonMobil. Meanwhile, engineering contractor Kinetics Technology secured a contract with Sonangol for works related to the Luanda refinery.

During AOG 2022, agreements were signed between Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas and Namibia’s Ministry of Energy and Mines; the ANPG and Sierra Leone’s Petroleum Directorate; and Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons and the DRC’s Ministry of Hydrocarbons.

This was followed by seven deals signed during the 2023 edition. These included a collaboration between energy company Azule Energy and Sonangol; an agreement between environmental management company Ambipar and energy company Kini Energias; a technical services agreement between oil producer Etu Energias and technology company SLB; and a business partnership between insurance company Protteja Seguros and construction firm Petromar. The ANPG also forged partnerships with three Angolan universities – Agostinho Neto University, the Catholic University of Angola and Instituto Superior Politécnico de Technologias e Ciências – to facilitate local capacity building.

https://apo-opa.co/3Rulndw

What to Expect in 2024

The conference program for 2024 is structured to address the most critical opportunities and challenges within Angola’s oil and gas industry. Endorsed by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, the event aligns closely with national objectives to increase oil production to two million barrels per day in the long-term, while increasing the share of natural gas in the energy matrix to 25%.

This year, the conference offers parallel programs – the strategic conference program will focus on high-level discussions on the future of the oil and gas industry, unpacking investment trends, geopolitical influences and market dynamics, while the technical program will offer in-depth presentations and workshops on specific technological and operational challenges and solutions. A new and exciting addition to the AOG 2024 program is the introduction of on-stage, one-on-one interviews with Angola’s key industry players, including TotalEnergies, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Sonangol and more. These sessions will provide a deep dive into the strategies and insights of leading international energy companies, sharing invaluable perspectives on short- to long-term industry trends and future directions.

As the premier deal signing platform, AOG 2024 is already seeing a series of industry deals on the cards. Companies from across the regional and global oil and gas value chain are poised to announce new investments, partnerships and project launches. As such, AOG continues to solidify its reputation as the premier deal-making platform for the Angolan oil and gas industry.

